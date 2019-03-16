Seton Catholic Central School names new principal

PLATTSBURGH | Mary Forbes has been named the new principal of Seton Catholic.

Photo provided by Seton Catholic Mary Forbes was named principal of Seton Catholic.

Forbes has served as the interim principal since last August. She will serve as principal through the 2019-20 school year.

“I am deeply honored by this opportunity to continue to lead and collaborate with the wonderful educators and families who make up Seton Catholic’s community,” Forbes said in a statement. “Together, we will continue our mission of fostering academic excellence, nurturing personal responsibility and encouraging service to others in the spirit of Jesus among North Country youth.”

Forbes graduated from St. John’s Academy in 1968 and from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1972. She started out as a math and history teacher at Our Lady of Victory Academy. For 13 years, she taught math at St. John’s, and coached the football and cheerleading teams.

In 1989, she was named Teacher of the Year by the Diocese of Ogdensburg. When Seton Catholic was established that year, she transitioned there. Since then, she’s seen the school through some major transitions, according to a news release from Seton Catholic, including the incorporation of the middle school, the move to the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base and last summer’s campus unification.

Two years ago, she also won the Clarkson University Inspirational Educator Award.

“Mary’s unparalleled dedication to Seton Catholic and its mission, as well as selfless devotion to the well-being of all students, make us confident that she will continue to thrive at the helm of our unified pre-K-12 system,” Education Council President Chris Hay said in a statement.

Forbes’ formal appointment to the position took effect last week.