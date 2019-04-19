Sewer fees in Lake George expected to double

Photo provided

LAKE GEORGE | The pending construction of Lake George’s new $22 million wastewater treatment plant is likely to cause a drastic increase in sewer fees for property owners in the Caldwell sewer district if no additional grant funds are secured for the project, according to figures discussed by town officials April 8.

Lake George Town and Village Planning Director Dan Barusch presented a financial analysis to the town board indicating that beginning in 2020, Caldwell sewer district homeowners and businesses would face bills about 2.31 times their current sewer charges, or a 131 percent increase.

‘STAGGERING’

Barusch noted that the Caldwell sewer district property owners collectively paid about $281,000 annually for sewage disposal in 2018, and that is expected to increase to $671,117 by 2020.

“This to me is staggering,” town board member Dan Hurley said after Barusch presented the figures.

The village, which owns the sewage treatment plant, divides the cost of sewage treatment operation, maintenance and debt service between the town and village, based on the respective ratios of sewage flowing into the plant from the two municipalities. The town in turn bills the residents of the Caldwell sewer district for those expenses. Presently, the village pays about 55 percent of the sewer disposal costs and the Caldwell sewer district residents pay about 45 percent.

Hearing about the pending hefty increase in town sewer rates, town board member Marisa Muratori asked Barusch and the other council members what the consequences were of refusing to pass on these costs to Caldwell district residents.

“What if we tell the village ‘We just can’t do this?’” she said. “Some town residents who own homes with high assessed values will be hit really hard.”

CAPITAL COSTS

Without additional grant money from federal or state sources, beginning in 2020 the town and village residents collectively will be shouldering about $15 million in capital costs, with payments extending for 30 years, plus additional annual operation and maintenance expenses of $268,205, according to Barusch.

This means the owners of the 660 or so land parcels in the Caldwell sewer district will be shouldering $7.31 million in additional debt for 30 years — or total annual debt payments of $243,617 plus their portion of the new total cost of operation and maintenance of $972,205 — of which about $427,500 would be the town property owners’ share.

Presently, the village pays their sewer plant expenses through their general village taxes. In the Caldwell sewer district, property owners are charged operational and maintenance costs in “units” that are based on lot size, land use and number of residential bedrooms. Capital costs are billed according to assessed property values. However, the town pays for their portion of the wastewater treatment plant debt through the village’s operation and maintenance charges.

The present operation and maintenance charge billed to landowners in the Caldwell district is $63.50 per unit, and 44 cents per thousand of assessed value. That unit fee is expected to increase to $125.29.

The state arranged for a no-interest loan, so that $15 million debt stemming from new capital costs won’t double over the next three decades.