Sewer grants in jeopardy

MINEVILLE | The Town of Moriah is trying to collect income data from residents in and around Mineville and Witherbee neighborhoods, which in the future could save them a considerable amount of money on their sewer bills. But so far, the going hasn’t been easy.

Board Member Matt Brassard said two mailings have drawn a feeble response, so officials have gone door to door in search of data that will make the town eligible for up to $8 million in federal aid from three different funding sources.

But that hasn’t worked as well as hoped, either.

“At a couple of homes I was told to get off the property before I could open my mouth and tell them what I was doing,” Brassard said.

Many aren’t home, and some who are won’t come to the door.

‘WON’T OPEN THE DOOR’

The non-response could be costly. Moriah is under government order to improve its sewer system, and will have to do the work whether it gets the help of government grants or not. Without federal grants and no-interest loans, district residents will have to pay for the work themselves, meaning their sewer bills could double or triple, Brassard said.

To be eligible, the town must show that those who benefit will be predominantly low-income. Brassard said he believes the area will qualify, but it needs the documentation from a representative percentage of homes.

An initial mailing got a response of only 14 percent. A follow-up mailing went to renters, who tend to be less responsive than homeowners. Surveys have been trickling in since, but the process has been painfully slow.

“We’re still about 60 to 75 surveys short, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s tough,” Brassard said. “You see people inside and they just won’t open the door.”

Others have filled out the forms, but have not done so correctly, leaving off income data or counting a duplex as one residence instead of two.

The town needs the data by the end of July.

“I hate to use the term ‘free money’ because it’s all tax dollars, but it’s going to be spent somewhere, so why not in our town?” Brassard said.

There could be any number of reasons for the reluctance to cooperate, Brassard said. Hucksters are notorious for going door to door, and some might have a family or financial situation they do not want the government to know about — even though the surveys will only be used for the purpose of obtaining the grants, and will not be held against participants in other ways. Also, people have been warned by well-meaning public service pieces about identity theft and the importance of protecting financial data.

“I can definitely understand the suspicion,” said Brassard, who indicated the town will continue to canvass the neighborhoods until the goal is met. “We’re going to keep plugging away.”