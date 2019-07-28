Shakespeare comes to the Adirondacks

× Expand Photo by Katie Kearney Tara Bradway as King Richard II and ensemble in “Richard II,” 2014 at the Scaroon Manor Amphitheater.

HAGUE | In Shakespeare’s day, stage productions were viewed a little differently. With television and movies still centuries away, live theater had to be agile; shows would not run for weeks at a time, nor invest in elaborate backdrops and stage sets.

“The people wanted to see something new every day,” said Tara Bradway, artistic director for the Adirondack Shakespeare Company.

Everything on stage was stripped down and designed for a quick turnaround.

Modern Shakespearean theater has generally tended to make things more complicated. The shows have lengthy runs, elaborate sets and costumes, and interpretations that transport Shakespeare’s characters into new times and places.

The Adirondack Shakespeare Company, which began offering performances in the region in 2010, has found success going in the opposite direction. And after a year’s sabbatical, the company is returning to the Adirondacks in late July and early August with productions of “Macbeth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Bradway said the company is more in line with the pure Shakespeare of his time, when it was Shakespeare’s words that carried the day, not all the theatrical trappings.

Actors in the Adirondack Shakespeare Company are flexible to the point that the actors who play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will swap roles in back-to-back performances. Bradway said they keep rehearsals short, sometimes just a weekend, and actors frequently play multiple roles. Shakespeare’s icons such as Romeo and Juliet are just as apt to appear in jeans and t-shirts.

“We ask the audience to use its imagination,” Bradway said.

But, stripped down to the bare essentials, this also allows viewers to devote more attention to the bard’s enduring lines. His words, after all, are what remain timeless.

The schedule for the Adirondack Shakespeare Company’s area performances are as follows:

— Wednesday, July 31, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m., Town Park in Hague. Admission is free, sponsored by the Town of Hague.

— Thursday, Aug. 1, “Macbeth,” 7 p.m., Rogers Park, Bolton Landing, (rain location Town Hall), free admission sponsored by the Town of Bolton.

— Friday, Aug. 2, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 10:30 a.m., Veterans Park, Bolton Landing, (rain location Town Hall), free admission sponsored by the Town of Bolton.

— Friday, Aug. 2, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 6 p.m., Reber Rock Farm, Essex, (with food truck supper service available made from local farm products later that evening), tickets $15.

— Saturday, Aug. 3, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 3 p.m., Scaroon Manor Amphitheater, Pottersfield, free with admission to Scaroon Manor.

Sunday, Aug. 4, “Macbeth,” 3 p.m., Scaroon Manor Amphitheater, Pottersfield, free with admission to Scaroon Manor.