GOP sheriff contender announces deputy pick

PLATTSBURGH | Matt Bell, Republican candidate for Clinton County Sheriff, has tapped Deborah “Debbie” Thompson to serve as his undersheriff if elected next month.

The candidate called the pick “historic,” noting that Thompson would be the first female undersheriff in the history of the county.

“I don’t look at myself as being a female,” Thompson told The Sun on Thursday. “I look at myself as having the qualifications. So, being the first female, it’s an honor — but I hope that people look at my qualifications and my 23 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Incumbent David Favro, a Democrat, is seeking a fifth term.

Voters head to the polls Nov. 6.

‘IMPECCABLE’ QUALIFICATIONS

Thompson, a Peru native and graduate of Peru Central School and SUNY Plattsburgh, began her law enforcement career in 1995 as a corrections officer at the Danbury Federal Facility in Connecticut, where she served for two years before moving to the Ray Brook Federal Facility in Saranac Lake for five years, where she was a senior officer specialist and Disturbance Control Team member.

After that, she worked as a supervisory correctional officer and GS-9 lieutenant for four years at the Petersburg Federal Correctional Complex in Virginia and as an administrative lieutenant at the Hazleton Federal Bureau Prison in West Virginia for three years, where she oversaw more than 185 officers.

She then moved on to the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina, where she was the administrative lieutenant and active captain and oversaw 225 officers for 13 years.

Thompson retired from that post this year, and plans to move back to Plattsburgh to serve as undersheriff, according to Bell.

Per New York State law, sheriffs are required to appoint an undersheriff within 10 days of entering office.

“Debbie’s qualifications are impeccable,” Bell told The Sun. “From day one, I knew that when I was going to run for sheriff, I was going to make sure that I chose someone with a very, very strong correctional background to run the jail.

“I believe she’s going to do an incredible job. I think we’re going to get things running on the right track.”

Thompson said that if she becomes undersheriff, her focus will be on staff morale and working to retain corrections officers.

“I’m a people person. I’d just like to get out and meet people, get a feel of the institution of the jail,” she said. “I’d like to do more stuff at the jail that puts staff first.”

‘PEOPLE PERSON’

Favro was skeptical at the announcement.

“Don’t you have to be elected first?” he said.

Robert Craig currently serves as Favro’s undersheriff, and Favro indicated he would stay on if voters returned him to office.

“We’re doing a good job at the facility. We have not had one successful inmate lawsuit since I’ve been elected,” he said. “We’ve had very successful federal inspections and state inspections, and our staff continues to do a great job, so why would you make changes in that?”

Favro also noted Clinton County Jail isn’t a federal institution.

“It’s not a federal facility, though we do house federal inmates,” he said.

BELL TARGETS DRUG ENFORCEMENT, OFFICER RETENTION

Bell, 50, is a Plattsburgh City Police detective.

He started his law enforcement career at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and worked in law enforcement for over 21 years, 15 of those in narcotics enforcement.

When he first announced his candidacy in June, Bell outlined a platform built on school safety, retention of corrections officers at the county jail and drug enforcement.

As a narcotics officer and former Drug Enforcement Agency deputy, he’s seen firsthand the after-effects of drug addiction.

And combating the opioid epidemic locally will be a priority, he said in June.

Bell also said that if managed correctly, the Clinton County Jail could be a “big money-maker,” and stopping what he characterized as high turnover at the jail would be paramount.

“We need to find a way to stop that turnover,” Bell said. “We have to keep our corrections officers.”

Bell is a SUNY Oswego graduate, where he earned a bachelor’s of arts, psychology and public justice degree. He has two children.

FAVRO RUNS ON RECORD

Favro, 56, has served as Clinton County Sheriff since 2002. He has served four consecutive terms.

During his tenure Favro has overseen a large-scale expansion of the Clinton County Jail, which expanded its capacity from 100 to 300 beds, and has worked to expand the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program at local schools.

“My passion and commitment toward creating a better quality of life for this community has been in existence for three decades,” he told The Sun in June.

“I didn’t start caring about the community last month.”

He served with the Plattsburgh City Police Department for 20 years prior to being elected sheriff, and graduated from Clinton Community College with an associates degree in criminal justice.

A father of three, has been married since 1982.

ENDORSEMENTS

Bell opened up the press conference on Thursday by formally announcing his endorsements.

He has been backed by CSEA Local 1000, the Civil Service Employees Association; the Plattsburgh City Police Local 812; the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers; and Council 82, the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union.

He has also been endorsed by John “Jack” Lawliss, a former Peru Town Justice, Clinton County Sheriff and New York State Police Troop B Commander.

“I think my law enforcement endorsements are very telling,” Bell said, noting that he’s been discussing his plans if elected with local law enforcement agencies since June.

Favro, the incumbent since 2002, has been endorsed by the New York State Deputy Sheriff PBA.

“That was awarded after polling of the actual membership,” he said.

He was also endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 999, an organization made up of retired law enforcement from a variety of agencies, including University Police, U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Police and Plattsburgh City Police.

Favro has also been endorsed by former Rep. Bill Owens, a Democrat who retired in 2015.