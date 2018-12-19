Sheriffs skeptical over legal pot

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York Local law enforcement officials are wary of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to legalize recreational marijuana when the legislative session begins next month in Albany.

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is backing the legalization of recreational marijuana next year.

Cuomo on Monday outlined his proposal as part of an ambitious criminal justice reform agenda as the state legislature prepares to convenes for the first time under Democratic leadership in nearly a decade.

The governor said he would work with lawmakers to legalize pot within the first few months of 2019.

“Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” Cuomo said.

SHERIFFS SOUND OFF

Local law enforcement officials harbor reservations.

“If it’s a law, we’re tasked with enforcing the law,” said Essex County Sheriff-elect David Reynolds. “But if it becomes legal, it poses a number of problems as far as law enforcement is concerned.”

Reynolds, who will take office next month, said he was concerned about testing during traffic stops.

That would require a state-certified Drug Recognition Expert, which he said are at a premium in New York state.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office has lost their expert to another agency, he said.

Reynolds also predicted issues with drug dogs, who would need to be retrained — or even cycled out.

The state approved a tightly controlled medical marijuana program in 2014, which was later expanded in 2016.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said he’s in favor of medical marijuana, which only allows a non-smokable form of the drug.

But Favro questioned the wisdom of moving forwards legalization without fully studying the impacts in states who have legalized the substance, including Vermont and Colorado.

The Centennial State has racked up a “significant triple-digit increases” in automotive fatalities, injuries and accidental deaths related to marijuana, as well as increased emergency room visits, since legalization in 2014, Favro said.

A report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice released in October revealed hospitalization rates for possible marijuana exposures and organized crime has increased, but the number of drivers in fatal crashes who tested above the legal limit of THC is on the downswing.

Legalization would also lead to a domino effect, Favro said, leading to an uptick in homelessness and black market growing operations.

“Pot grown illegally on public lands — an indicator for the size of the black market — also is on the rise with 80,926 plants seized in 2017, a 73 percent increase in five years,” reported the Denver Post.

“You’re going to see an increase in the black market — there’s no doubt about it,” Favro said. “ I can put that in writing right now and you can come back later and say, ‘Wow, you nailed that.’ It doesn’t take a genius to figure that one out.”

Cuomo didn’t offer details in his speech, but a report issued by the state Department of Health in July determined the benefits of a taxable and regulated drug outweigh the cons.

The report estimated between $248 million and $677 million in new tax revenue for the first year.

The New York Times reported numerous public officials and policy groups have already begun floating ideas for uses of the projected new revenue, from repairing New York City’s subway system to reinvesting funds into minority communities that have been “disproportionately affected by prosecution.”

Favro questioned if revenues would trickle back to communities, and said any new legislation requires careful study.

“What have we done on all the money we’ve done with alcohol taxing?” he said. “Nobody knows where it is.”

NORTH COUNTRY DELEGATION

Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana alongside Washington, D.C.

The North Country’s state delegation has also expressed reservations, citing testing and public safety concerns at a forum in Plattsburgh February.

None appear to have changed their positions since then.

A spokesman for state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said, "Her position hasn't changed with concerns being voiced by law enforcement about driving under the influence and those of drug addiction professionals with regard particularly for youth."

Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy is still an advocate for legalization, but said questions remain surrounding workplace and underage usage, as well as driving-related concerns.

“The challenge is finding out how to regulate if this drug becomes legal how you regulate in these three places,” Conroy told The Sun on Wednesday.

“That’s gotta be the focus,” he said.

The New York State Association of County Health Officials on Tuesday released a statement opposing recreational legalization and urging an approach that uses “extreme caution.”

The group cited future “high risk” of other drugs, traffic crashes and adverse health effects as chief concerns, according to the Times Union.