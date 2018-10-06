Shock troops

× An inmate presses his uniform at Moriah Shock, which is run like a military boot camp. Photo by Tim Rowland

Photo provided Inmates help build the ice castle at Saranac Lake’s winter carnival.

MINEVILLE | In the wake of a particularly devastating storm that heavily damaged the Adirondacks, a bus from the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility showed up in a particularly hard-hit community, ready and willing to help clean up the mess.

Their surroundings in tatters, distraught residents cheered heartily as the men stepped out of the bus.

When, wondered Cpt. Wendell Hughes, was the last time that citizens gave a hero’s welcome to a gang of prison inmates?

“That’s something you don’t see in corrections everyday,” Hughes said.

For the inmates of Moriah Shock, along with the men and women charged with their rehabilitation, it was just another day at the office.

But because the institution doesn’t put out press releases celebrating their accomplishments, the general public probably has little idea of the extent to which prisoners of Moriah Shock help keep their communities running, from Albany to the Canadian border.

UNSUNG WORK

Town offices are heated with wood the inmates have split — by hand. They keep public grounds up and down the Adirondack Coast neat and trim. They mill lumber and build picnic tables for state campgrounds.

In the winter, they cut the ice for the Saranac Lake winter carnival festival, in summer they fought the fires that burned on the Altona Flat Rock. This fall, they have helped the overcrowding problem in the High Peaks by cutting a trail up Mt. Van Hoevenberg, which is designed to help conservationists take pressure off of the highly traveled trail up Cascade Mountain.

For some of the inmates from the city, it was the first time they had seen a forest. As they attempt to turn their lives around, they have embraced the North Country, even if it only proves to be a weigh station on their road of life.

As they improved trails on Poke-O-Moonshine, they turned the experience into a chant they sing during drills:

“I want to be a mountain climber,

Want to climb higher and higher.”

“I feel like we’re making a difference, and I know the communities really appreciate it,” said James Williams, who is serving time on a charge of possession.

The concept of helping — of making difference — isn’t something convicted felons are necessarily familiar with.

Moriah Shock changes that, and it builds their self esteem to know that they are being counted upon.

“At Altona, they cut fire lines all day long, and when they came back they were grinning ear to ear,” said Moriah Shock Superintendent Boyce Rawson.

“I always try to explain to them that they are helping to feed a lot of people,” said Marilyn Jordan, director of the Essex County food bank, as inmates stocked two tons of canned foods.

“We couldn’t do it without them.”

MORIAH SUCCEEDS WHERE OTHER SHOCK UNITS FAILED

Unlike most prisons, these inmates have favorable odds of making it on the outside. In traditional prisons, two out of three inmates will wind up back behind bars.

At Moriah Shock the recidivism rate is 31 percent. Moriah Shock is also less expensive for the taxpayer, costing $150,000 less to house a prisoner a year than it does in the rest of the state.

Shock units were popular in the tough-on-crime ’90s, when discipline was thought to be the key to reform. But push-ups and 5:30 a.m.wake-up calls alone proved ineffective, and boot-camp prisons fell out of favor, both in New York and nationwide.

Moriah Shock succeeds where others failed, Rawson said, because it adds education and therapy to the discipline and calisthenics.

The key, Rawson said, is to provide sufficient incentives for proper behavior and to let the men know their lives have value. “They like the way they’re respected here,” Rawson said.

To be sure, inmates who perform adequately are forcefully chewed out.

They must spit-polish their boots, press the white shirts they wear to classes and keep the blankets on their beds taught. They must not make eye contact or turn their heads without permission.

They work hard and have little down time, and if they mess up the might find themselves moving a cairn of rocks from one side of the barracks to the other.

But they are treated fairly and are not humiliated. Rawson said people will make the right choices if they have proper tools and proper incentives — and Moriah has created a set of incentives so compelling that the institution doesn’t have individual cells or even a perimeter fence.

The name “shock” has nothing to do with electricity.

Instead, it’s the shock to the system that inmates receive that’s different from their previously undisciplined lifestyles.

When a nonviolent inmate goes into the New York prison system, he’s evaluated for his potential of living a crime-free life in the future.

If that potential seems high enough, prison authorities will sit him down and give him an offer that seems too good to be true. He can serve out his three- or four-year sentence in relative idleness, or he can sign on to the military-style boot camp at Moriah.

If he toes the line and completes the rigorous program, he’ll be set free in six months.

“It’s a little intense, they break you down and build you back up,” said Danny Carabello of the Bronx. “But I want to get back out and be able to take care of my family.”

As proof that the program works, Rawson has a thick sheaf of letters from former inmates thanking him for their time in Moriah Shock. Some are from parents who say, “thank you for giving me my son back.”

These inmates have no common demographic, save for the fact that upwards of 70 percent of them got in trouble because of drugs and alcohol. The men represent all races from all across the state. In fact, the egalitarian nature of the opioid epidemic is evident by the broad nature of inmate backgrounds. There are professional drug dealers to be sure, but there are also cooks, mechanics, landscapers and dairy farmers. Many want to go back to their former professions, some want to try something new.

To help them succeed, inmates are brought up to speed on their education. Moriah Shock — not bound by public school mandates — use unconventional teaching methods for learning and memorization. Men who speak Spanish are taught English. Some, who have received little if any public education, progress by six or eight grade levels in the space of six months. Some discover skills they never knew they had.

Todd Gregory, who has taught at Moriah Shock for 27 years, said inmates who have never picked up a paintbrush in the lives have, with a quick bit if instruction, found they have considerable artistic talent — as evidenced by impressive murals on the walls depicting historical events.

And while drill instructors may spend the entire six months in an inmate’s ear, there is genuine pride in the prisoners’ accomplishments on the part of the corrections officers, who brag about how much their crews can accomplish.

At Altona, Hughes said, “Everyone wanted to carry the fire hose, but no one wanted to carry the fire rakes. Our guys carried the rakes. Have you ever seen one of those things?”

The staff believes the inmates can succeed, even when the inmates themselves aren’t so sure.

On an athletic course on the grounds, inmates are challenged to climb about 15 feet of rope rigging on an obstacle shaped like a sandwich board, flip over a bar at the top and descend the other side To demonstrate how it worked, Rawson chose one of the more portly inmates to surmount the rope wall. As incentive, Rawson climbed at his side. As the inmate struggled up the first side and successfully if not gracefully negotiated the bar at the top, he looked at the superintendent and panted, “Permission to speak, sir.”

“Permission granted.”

The inmate looked at Rawson and grinned, “Piece of cake, sir.”