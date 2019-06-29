Shooting for the stars

Photo provided Julian Fleury is hoping that being a class clown can lead to greater things.

TICONDEROGA | Like many 12-year-old boys, Julian Fleury is not enamored of schoolwork. But when he embarked two years ago on an ambitious path into the worlds of pageants, child-acting and modeling, the agencies his family dealt with made sure that his education did not suffer.

“He was told right from the get-go that he has to keep his grades up,” his mother Tammy Fleury said. “Their main concern was that school is a priority.”

Julian said it’s worth it, particularly if it leads to a career.

“It’s been a fun experience,” he said.

By submitting pictures and video online, Julian eventually landed a role in the movie “The Gift and the Sin,” produced by the nascent Christian-oriented Family Horizons Entertainment.

It’s the story of kids who win money to pay for a present for their pastor by gambling. But rather than taking their winnings and walking away, they go for broke and end up — well, broke.

Julian said he prefers the modeling angle because there are not the lines to memorize (that schoolwork thing again), and also gets a kick out of male pageants. He is the “Prince” of upstate New York and will be competing for a national title in the White Plains in July. He has a Facebook page under his name where he collects votes and sponsorships.

A class clown by nature — Tammy said she grew accustomed to fielding calls from the school informing her that he had been peeling off his shirt and singing “I’m Sexy and I Know It” again — Julian said he has no problem going against the grain.

“I do what the girls do; I flop my hair all around,” he said.

Both Tammy and Julian say the stage productions also help people become comfortable with who they are, and not be concerned what others think. Julian said he has had to fight nerves and become more accustomed to being in front of people. He said this also helps his brother Dakota, who is autistic, be more comfortable with who he is.

Tammy said people have noticed a resemblance between Julian and one of the “Little Rascals,” a 1950s television show, and that she originally submitted a photo of him to an online agency when he was a toddler.

Agencies such as KidsCasting offer services matching children with parts in commercials or shows. Tammy said she received a nibble, but ultimately decided that she wanted Julian to be old enough to make the choice for himself.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with him being just a baby,” she said.

But once he was old enough, Julian made up for lost time.

“Everything is happening really fast,” said Tammy, noting that one role seems to lead to another. “It goes from small to big all at once.”