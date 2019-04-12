Short-term rental ban lifted for some zones

LAKE GEORGE | Pleas voiced by a number of property owners in the Town of Lake George — who have recently been barred from renting out their homes to vacationers — prompted the town board to change the town’s short-term rental law on the spot April 8.

The board voted to amend their zoning laws to allow daily and weekly rentals in Lake George’s “RH” residential zones where they have been banned since the rental law was enacted just weeks ago.

VACATIONS RUINED

Marty Farrell, who owns a family compound of houses on Robin Lane, noted that his family members depend on the income from rentals to vacationers, a practice his family has conducted for 10 years.

Another town resident, Marc Connally of McGowan Circle, also noted how the short-term rental ban would crimp his retirement and negatively affect his entire extended family — as well as how some vacationers would be booking their trips elsewhere. Farrell described how he contacted those who had booked rentals with him for this summer, and they were disappointed.

“This has ruined the vacations of 11 families,” he said. “It’s counterproductive if we’re trying to increase business in our region.”

Donald Partyka of Robin Lane said his 77-year-old aunt — a seasonal resident since 1953 — would lose income that allows her the ability to keep and maintain her home.

UNANIMOUS VOTE

Town Planning Director Dan Barusch said the intent of the law was to prevent degradation of residential neighborhoods that can accompany short-term rentals. Board member Vinny Crocitto said the rental restrictions were enacted in response to complaints from some residents in town about problematic incidences and conditions at rental properties.

All three property owners contended that renting out their homes did not take business away from hotels or motels, and that their renters didn’t cause disturbances.

After about 20 minutes of discussion, the board voted unanimously to remove RH residential zones from those specified in their zoning laws as off-limits for short-term rentals.

Partyka was taken off-guard by the board’s quick action.

“I'm glad the board was very just in weighing all sides of the issue,” he said. “I’m surprised at the empathy they showed.”

Connally said he didn’t expect such a speedy, favorable decision.

“I’m pleased with the board’s accommodation for people in the community,” he said. “I didn’t expect it.”

In addition, the board passed another amendment — a “grandfathering” clause to the rentals in RH residential zones — so that those homeowners who were specifically identified by the town planning department as short-term renters prior to the rental ban being passed, would be allowed to continue if they met all the restrictions and standards in the code and did not prompt three or more complaints from neighbors.

The ordinance amendments restore rental privileges to some medium- and low-density residential areas and land conservation zones.