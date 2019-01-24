Shutdown has consequences locally

× Town of Chester supervisor Craig Leggett (left and Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore (right) discuss pending legislation following a recent Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting. At the board’s Jan 18 meeting, Moore detailed the local consequences of the federal shutdown, including its impact on programs that provide SNAP and temporary assistance benefits. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | The partial government shutdown will be affecting Warren County citizens who utilize various social services programs.

But the major consequence of the idle federal workforce may be felt in reduced sales tax revenue, county Administrator Ryan Moore warned area officials last Friday.

Moore said that the major concern has been the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

He noted that the program’s funding was just recently extended through February, and the county’s Social Services employees had been working overtime to get all eligible SNAP recipients re-certified so they would receive those February benefits.

He noted that those recertified would be receiving both their January and February benefits this month, and the recipients should realize the doubled-up payment is intended to last two months.

Moore said that Warren County Social Services is now dispensing $745,358 in SNAP benefits monthly to about 3,600 households, serving approximately 6,300 individuals.

Funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program — which includes child care, youth employment and cash benefits — ends as of Feb. 28, but the state will be underwriting it for the next three months, he said.

Veterans services will be funded, but some former soldiers will likely be facing a inconvenience that could be costly, Moore said.

He noted that the closure of the National Archives may mean a limited ability to assist veterans and their families in obtaining military records. Veterans who need to document their military service to obtain veterans property tax exemptions — due March 1 in New York state — may face delays due to inaccessible records.

The normal turnaround time for receiving such documentation is eight to 10 weeks, and the shutdown will likely not only extend that time, but create a backlog of requests, Moore warned.

The WIC program, or supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, is affected by the shutdown, but the state has sufficient WIC funding reserves to keep dispensing benefits for at least another two months, Moore said.

The county’s Public Works Superintendent is monitoring two sources of funding that are affected by the shutdown — the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Highway Administration grants, Moore said.

Reimbursement or approval of such grants might be delayed by a prolonged shutdown, Moore said, adding that disruption isn’t at this point anticipated as far as Warren County is concerned.

But if a natural disaster occurred in the area, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure, federal assistance with emergency logistics might not be available, and restitution might be delayed, Moore reported.

“Brian LaFlure states that the National Weather Service is on a skeleton crew which could adversely affect us in the event of a natural disaster,” Moore said, adding that some online emergency management research tools are not being maintained, and federal training programs for fire, emergency medical services are being postponed.

Moore said that if the shutdown continues, it could reduce Warren County’s sales tax revenue, which bankrolls about one-third of the county’s budget.

He noted that an extended shutdown could reduce the national Gross Domestic Product by $1.2 billion, dampening the U.S. economy.

Each week subtracts 0.13 percent from economic activity just due to inactive or furloughed federal workers, and the percentage is likely to be far higher considering idle government contractors and the postponed or cancelled government contracts, economists have estimated.

According to the Council of Economic Advisors, a prolonged shutdown could not only slow down economic activity, but push the economy into a state of contraction, according to reports — which could substantially reduce Warren County’s sales tax and occupancy tax revenues, local officials have warned.