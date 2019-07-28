Sisters 2, mussels 0

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Molly and Abby Wisser pose with boat-washing equipment that keeps endangered species at bay.

SCHROON LAKE | Abigail and Molly Wisser, now just out of college, wanted summer jobs where they would be able to give something back to the Schroon Lake community that they love. They had no idea how meaningful a contribution that would be.

In one of the more graphic examples of the state invasive species program at its best, the two sisters, within one year of each other almost to the day, may have saved Schroon Lake from an infestation of zebra mussels. Had the mussels, which had attached themselves to the motor housing of trailered boats, gotten into the lake, it could have caused millions of dollars in ecological and physical damage and eradication costs.

“I’m just so proud of both of them,” said Mark Granger, president of the Schroon Lake Association. “These two women are lifesavers.”

Boat inspection and washing stations have become familiar sites at many Adirondack boat launches. Department of Environmental Conservation regulations prohibit the launching of undrained boats, or boats and trailers with visible plant or animal material attached to them, at any DEC boat launch.

The inspections and, if needed, washings, do not take long, but some boaters have considered them an inconvenience — although not as much as they used to.

“Fewer and fewer people yell at me every year,” Molly said. “As time has gone by, people become more understanding, and some are so kind.”

Especially when they know the inspections have done their job. It was a little over a year ago when a boater pulled up who was unfamiliar with the process. Abby said she had to check it out, but not to worry because boats were usually clean. She performed the visual inspection, then began running her hand around the base of the engine housing — and then froze. “I said ‘Oh my God,’ and he said, ‘What? What?’”

Abby sent the boater to the washing station, where her sister blasted off the mussels with pressured water heated to 140 degrees.

Earlier this summer it was Molly’s turn. With a trained eye, she spotted mussels in the boat’s propeller housing. “You just have to make sure you’re thorough and do your job,” she said.

Staffing the inspection and washing stations are not always this exciting. On many days, boats are few and far between. Molly said she’s had time to read a number of books, including “War and Peace.”

Neither sister foresees a career as a conservationist; Abby is an English major, Molly majored in early childhood education. But safeguarding the lake is more than ecological pursuit, there are social issues as well, Abby said, because it’s interesting seeing how people and communities interact with nature.

“A lot of us just love the town and the beauty of it, and we want to give something back,” she said.

Granger said the women’s attitudes toward the lake and community are encouraging, as older conservationists look to turn their responsibilities to younger generations. Events of the past year also show that the state’s invasive species program works, and is in good hands.

“If an $80,000 program can stop a $2 million problem, we’ll take it,” he said.