Ski Bowl Inn grant sparks optimism

NORTH CREEK | The Cuomo administration’s recent announcement that a major grant was awarded to help bankroll a hotel adjacent to Gore Mountain Ski Bowl has renewed optimism in North Creek that a local developer’s long-standing ambitious plans for townhouses, hotels and condominiums and a horse stable will move forward.

Recently, Front Street Mountain Development was awarded an $800,000 grant by the state’s Regional Economic Development Council toward building a hotel at the Ski Bowl.

“I’m thrilled,” said Laurie Arnheiter, proprietor of Hudson River Trading Co. and associated enterprises on Main Street in North Creek. “A rising tide floats all boats!”

The grant is to fund about 20 percent of the planned 40-room Ski Bowl Mountain Inn, which is to offer “ski-in, ski-out” access to Gore Mountain and the historic ski bowl.

According to the awards announcement, the grant is to go towards infrastructure, the main lodge and a 10-unit guest cottage.

The project is to be expanded in future phases to 40 rooms.

Recent efforts to contact David Crikelear of Front Street Development weren’t successful, but Arnheiter, a Johnsburg town board member, said the Ski Bowl Inn would be modeled after the Whiteface Lodge.

Front Street’s plans at this point call for a lodge and some outbuildings to be constructed as a first phase, town of Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said.

“The Front Street plans have been under development since 2005, so we’re hopeful this grant will be just the ticket to get them building,” she said.

A decade ago, the Adirondack Park Agency approved Front Street Development’s construction of a huge resort at the ski bowl, featuring 130 luxury condominiums, five hotels, restaurants and a riding stable. Those plans were first proposed to the town in 2005. But so far, only several townhomes have been built by Front Street, Hogan said.

Hogan added that before the Ski Bowl Inn development goes forward, a land swap and a $200,000 payment to the town needs to take place.

“It’s incredibly complicated,” she said.

Hogan said there are mixed feelings among Johnsburg citizens about the recent Regional Economic Development Council Awards.

Residents hope that the full resort will move forward, but there’s disappointment that two grant applications from the town were bypassed. One of them was to pay for a engineering study for a municipal sewer system to serve North Creek.

Hogan said the council declining to fund the sewer system study was “a heartbreak.”

“A sewer system in North Creek is essential to anything else that’s going to happen in town,” she said of the proposed wastewater infrastructure, estimated to cost $6 million. “We’ve gotta have it. Businesses are threatening to shut down because they can’t expand their septic systems — their lot sizes are too small.”

Hogan said town officials and local citizens are “chasing down” other sources of potential grant funding for a wastewater system.

“A municipal sewer system would mean real opportunity for Main Street to reach its full potential,” she continued. “We’re ready for thoughtful development on Main Street which would really help our economic base. With Gore investing many millions into the ski bowl, we need to meet that with a vital and vibrant Main Street.”