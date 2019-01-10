Trailblazers ‘Snowball’ party this Saturday for sled riders

× Expand Photo provided Near the end of a Winter White-Out party held by the North Warren Trailblazers Snowmobile Club in 2011, club official Mike Hill (center) prepares to draw the winner of a new snowmobile, while other sled enthusiasts wait to hear Hill’s announcement.

CHESTERTOWN | A crowd of snowmobiling enthusiasts from all over the region will undoubtedly be enjoying a savory barbecue meal and musical entertainment as well as swapping tales about their winter expeditions this weekend as the Northern Warren Trailblazers Snowmobile Club holds their annual Snowball party.

This 24th annual club fundraiser, known in past years as the Winter White-out party, is to be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday Jan. 12 at a new venue: O.P. Frederick’s restaurant at the intersection of state routes 8 and 9 at Loon Lake.

Featured at the event will be a drawing for a new snowmobile.

This year the prize is a 2019 Polaris ES600 with electric start and reverse. Tickets are available at the party, as well as at Mountain Hardware, Panther Mountain Inn, The Crossroads general store, Rob’s Motorsports, and other area enterprises.

Plans call for the party to host both a deejay and a rock duo. Giveaways of merchandise and services donated by area businesses are also featured.

The cover charge for the Snowball fest is $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under.

The party will be held both inside O.P. Frederick’s, as well as outside in a tent and on the restaurant’s deck, and around the Snowball’s traditional bonfire.

High-hat heaters will be keeping people comfortable on the deck and in the tent, club representative Kathy Hill said.

The food features a choice of chicken or brisket of beef prepared in O.P. Frederick’s outdoor smoker grill as well as salad.

The club, which has as many as 700 members, is responsible for preparing and maintaining the 85-plus miles of groomed snowmobile trails in northern Warren County. This trails system stretches from Chestertown and Brant Lake south to Warrensburg, northeast to Schroon Lake and Hague, and southeast to Bolton.

Also, the club assists the town of Chester in grooming the ski slope as Dynamite Hill Recreation Center.

Membership dues and proceeds of club fundraisers go towards keeping the trails open and groomed. Hill notes that membership in the Trailblazers club reduces the state’s licensing charge by $45.

The Trailblazers club is growing and new leadership has joined the long-standing dedicated members. Together, they have accomplished upgrades like a new large parking lot at their clubhouse on Knapp Hill Road and a boosted Internet presence on Facebook as well as a redesigned website.

The club holds various activities, including guided trips, and regular Sunday pot-luck get-togethers — and non-members are welcome at these meals.

YOUTH SNOWMOBILE COURSE SLATED

This Sunday, the club is sponsoring a session introducing snowmobiling to children. This state-certified Youth Snowmobile Safety Course, which starts at 9 a.m., is intended for sled operators 16 years and younger — but is also recommended for adult riders.

Pre-registration can be conducted via the club’s website or Facebook page. The club also holds a poker-run in mid-winter and a season-end cookout.

“We’ve got a lot going on, and new members are welcome to join the fun times,” Hill said.