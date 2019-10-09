Slideshow: Lewis Veterans Park Dedication Ceremony

× Lewis Veterans Park Slideshow Lewis Veterans Park honors all who have served in times of war and peace Video by D.J. Alexander

LEWIS | More than 200 residents attended the dedication last Saturday, Oct. 5, of Lewis Veterans Park, where names of military sons and daughters of Lewis are raised in bronze on plaques to honor their service in combat and in times of peace.

The memorial reaches back centuries, from the early troops of the Revolutionary War through the Civil War, the World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which are on a final bronze name-plate to be affixed in the spring.

After six years of planning, fundraising, design and construction through several phases, the Lewis Veterans’ Park Committee welcomed community to pause here and reflect.

The group unanimously voted to dedicate the park to the late Thaddeus E. “Thad” Lewis, a committee organizer who passed away in August. Town of Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty presented his widow, Mrs. Patricia Lewis, with a Resolution of Condolence.

Lewis American Legion Post 1319 Commander Dave Blades, former town supervisor, bestowed a medal on Carson O’Kusky, the grandson of Carl and Emma Jean O’Kusky, who worked tirelessly on the stonework throughout the park and in historical research for names of service members from Lewis. Carson also helped build the park. His medal is a replica of a commemorative coin struck for the historic event and presented to families.

The dedication ceremony featured a color guard gun-salute with American Legion post members, as well as the Police Pipe and Drum Corps from Plattsburgh.