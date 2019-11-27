Small Business Saturday in Schroon

2019 Small Business Saturday

SCHROON LAKE | Twenty businesses in and around Schroon Lake will join other communities this week celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Palisano.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010, to shine a spotlight on the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.

Businesses that will be participating in Schroon Lake’s Small Business Saturday include: Adirondack Buffalo Company, Alpine Pizza, Adirondack General Store, Adirondack Jellystone Park, Local Artisans and Crafters Expo, DeCesare’s Pizzeria, Flanagan’s Pub and Grill, Lazy Moose Market, Paradox Brewery, Pine Cone Mercantile and Provisions, Rocky Acres Sewing & Alterations, Rowe’s Adirondack Cabins, Schroon Lake Chamber, Schroon Lake Massage and Wellness, Schroon Lake Pharmacy, Schroon Lake Wine and Liquor, Sticks and Stones Restaurant, Stirring Creations, Trail Break Restaurant and Towne Store.

Palisano said the event is beneficial both to merchants and shoppers — and to the community at large. According to American Express, two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. “That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country,” American Express said in a release.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com ■