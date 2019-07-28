Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree features midway, auction, live music, fireworks

× Expand The Sun file photo by Nancy Frazier A local youngster reacts with glee as he watches the action at a prior year’s Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree in Warrensburg. The 2019 edition of this carnival-style event, set for this weekend, features a midway, live musical entertainment, games of chance, an auction, amusement rides and a midway.

WARRENSBURG | For two generations of North Country families, the Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree has been a favorite midsummer event combining aspects of a carnival and an old-time country fair.

Returning to Warrensburg for its 57th edition this weekend, this unique family festival features a midway, an auction, amusement rides, musical entertainment, a barbecue, fireworks and games of chance.

The jamboree — the primary annual fundraiser for the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. — is to be held Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at the Warrensburg Recreation Field on Library Avenue.

The gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, and the annual Jamboree auction begins at 6:30 p.m. with Roy Ross of Thurman presiding over the bidding action. Each year, area residents vie for a wide array of household goods, tools, collectibles, furniture, curios and antiques as well as new items and services donated by area businesses.

Music will be provided both nights by After-FX deejay service with Lee Pecue and Chip Aldrich running the show. On Friday beginning at 6 p.m., they’ll be conducting a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and Saturday, they’ll be providing music starting at 5 p.m. when the gates open for the second night.

Friday also offers entertainment by Mr. Twisty and his trained dog Izzy — as featured on the Discovery Channel — as well as Freckles the Clown.

Saturday’s activities begin at 5 p.m. with the local firefighters’ chicken barbecue, accompanied by the music of the After-FX and the antics of Incredible Larry alongside Freckles the Clown.

The main stage show begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Skeeter Creek — year after year voted the best country band in the capital region. A fireworks show follows at nightfall.

Both nights, adults will likely be placing bets on the roulette-style money wheel. Children traditionally amuse themselves with carnival rides and midway games.

The entry fee is $3 Friday and $5 Saturday, and proceeds benefit the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co., which supports various activities for youth locally as well as protecting public safety in the area.

This week, fire company president Kevin Geraghty extended a warm welcome to citizens of the region, urging them to experience the jamboree.

“Come on out this weekend and enjoy the jamboree’s many activities — listen to some great musical entertainment, reconnect with neighbors and watch an impressive fireworks show,” he said. “For decades, the Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree has been a premier event in the southern Adirondacks.”