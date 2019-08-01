Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree hosts happy crowd

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg Fire Company members David Alexander (foreground), Pete Bederian (rear) and Jonathan Geraghty (right) prepare and serve up food during the Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree last weekend. Fire company officials reported robust, appreciative crowds at the event, which reflects traditions from over a half-century ago when it was first held. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Children exhibit various emotions — ranging from glee to trepidation — as they are whirled through the air by an amusement ride at the 57th-annual Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree held last weekend. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Manning the ever-popular “Money Wheel” concession at the 57th-annual Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree are local firefighters (left to right) James Morgan and Ryan Griffin. Over many decades, this “Dollar and a Dream” game has been the sole venue for residents of Northern Warren County to gamble a few dollars, hoping to spontaneously multiply their greenbacks. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | Whether it was due to the balmy weather or a strong area economy, a robust crowd turned out for the 57th-annual Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree held last weekend by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company.

A throwback to an earlier era, the jamboree combines a carnival-style midway, an auction of donated goods, amusement rides, musical entertainment, a barbecue, fireworks and games of chance.

“Looking out from the food booth where we were busy working, we saw a massive crowd — lots of families having a great time,” Warrensburg First Assistant Fire Chief David Alexander said. “Seeing all the smiles, we felt good about how they all were supporting the fire company.”

This year’s edition of the Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree was dedicated to the legendary Jim Galusha, who for decades conducted the annual auction with warm wit and expertise. Galusha, from Thurman, died May 8.

On Friday evening, as a tribute to Galusha, all the local firefighters wore shirts emblazoned with several of his signature auctioneering phrases — “All for one money,” and “Take it home and love it.”

Calling out the bids in the Friday-night auction this year was Roy Ross, who for years has held auctions in his Thurman Barn, raising money for families dealing with life-threatening illnesses and facing stiff medical expenses.

“Jim Galusha was a great man, one of a kind,” Alexander said, adding that Ross raised a substantial sum this year for the fire company through his work as auctioneer — the first newcomer in the role in 40 years or more. “Roy Ross did a knockout job for us.”

Ross auctioned off everything from lawn chairs, air conditioners and table saws to five pallets of premium construction stone donated by Warrensburg’s own Champlain Stone Ltd.

Warrensburg Fire President Kevin Geraghty expressed his gratitude for donations to the auction.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity of area business proprietors and individuals who donate goods and services, year after year,” he said.

Alexander also expressed appreciation.

“About 95 percent of businesses we contacted gave us generous donations, and our fire company members appreciate that support,” he said.

Alexander added that dozens of firefighters worked long hours over five days to get the jamboree set up, as well as investing time over the past several months planning the event and soliciting donated goods.

“It was hard work, but we had fun,” he said.