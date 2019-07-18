Snowmobile connector blocked

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Supervisors are decrying a court ruling that blocks snowmobile connector trails because of the number of trees that would have to be cut.

RAY BROOK | Environmentalists were pleased and supervisors in Five Towns were exasperated after a court ruling that, at least for now, appears to block construction of snowmobile trails connecting communities in the central Adirondacks.

Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, called the ruling “historic,” and said it will stop construction of roads in the forest preserve and the resulting motorized traffic.

Supervisors, meanwhile, said the ruling seems nonsensical because it counts saplings as “timber,” which is illegal to cut under the state’s storied Article 14 that protects the Forest Preserve.

Bauer said the state, including the Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency, have played fast and loose with this restriction, leading to corridors that are less like trails and more like roads. At the APA’s monthly meeting last week, Bauer asked board members to use the ruling as a reset and work to stop the introduction of motors in the wild forests. His comments drew a cool reaction from the board.

Bauer said the ruling does not prohibit taking a limited number of trees for parking lots or footpaths. It does not say specifically how many trees are too many, but that snowmobile trails that are 12 feet wide or more are not consistent with Article 14, he said.

‘ECONOMIC DRIVER’

The snowmobile connector trails were promised by the state dating back to 2013 when it acquired a portion of 161,000 acres of Finch, Pruyn timberland that had been acquired by The Nature Conservancy in 2007. The purchase exempted the land from taxation — a loss for local governments — but supervisors agreed to support it in part because of the promise of increased economic activity brought by snowmobiling.

That fit with the state’s plan to build a recreational hub at the former Frontier Town in North Hudson. Snowmobilers could hop off the Northway at Frontier Town and then ride through the Adirondack mountains from North Hudson to Minerva, Newcomb, Indian Lake and Long Lake.

But Protect argued the trails would require the cutting of 25,000 trees. That number included saplings that the court ruled counted as timber.

“In my mind this is so frivolous it’s ridiculous,” Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells said. “We have put so much work into this over the past 13 years, talking about how we are going to recoup lost (tax) revenue.”

Wells said the network would be an “economic driver” for small Adirondack towns, and would open up other areas of recreation, such as horseback riding.

MEANING OF TIMBER

Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria said the meaning of timber is clear, as defined by Webster as trees that can be sawn into structural uses. And to use the park, trails need to be built.

“To believe our Conservation Department should not be allowed to build trails for hiking, biking, mountain climbing, access for hunting trails, fishing trails to state owned waterways, brook and streams or even winter use by cross country skiers, snowshoeing or snowmobile enthusiasts who use the trails only a few short months, defies logic simply by definition,” he said.

Both sides might appeal the ruling, which Bauer said was a “split decision” because the court did not accept Protect’s argument that structural improvements such as bench cuts, fill and rock removal were not legal, as well. The DEC might be less likely to appeal if it fears that it might lose on this point as well at the state’s highest court.

In a statement, the DEC said, “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing the court’s decision and working to determine the best option going forward.”

DeLoria said it will have the supervisors’ backing if it does.

“I can confidently say, the local governments of the Adirondack Park stand unified and ready to support the DEC legal team, the attorney general’s office and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in reviewing the decision and the options available,” he said.