Social Security checks to grow 2.8%

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the cost-of-living adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration last week "inadequate."

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Social Security Administration announced last week that cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) to beneficiaries will be 2.8 percent next year.

The adjustment marks the biggest increase since 2012.

The average Social Security benefit in 2018 is $1,422, CNBC reported, and the COLA will result in an extra $39 per month, or $468 annually.

COLA increases affect 1 in 5 Americans nationwide.

AARP said the increase brings “needed income security to those Social Security beneficiaries and their families who depend on their earned, modest benefits.”

“The COLA is particularly important for the tens of millions of families who depend on Social Security for all or most of their retirement income, many of whom may have lost ground during the Great Recession,” said Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins in a statement. “Unfortunately, the cost of living increase may not adequately cover their expenses that rise faster than inflation including health, prescription drug, utility and housing costs.”

‘INADEQUATE’

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Aging Committee, called the increase “inadequate.”

“At a time when Congress is rewarding their corporate donors with tax breaks for investments overseas, they continue to shortchange our seniors,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “This cost of living adjustment is not enough in the face of rising costs for seniors who contributed their earnings into Social Security their whole working lives.”

COLA is based on a broad index of consumer prices, which measures price changes for “food, housing, clothing, transportation, energy, medical care, recreation and education,” according to the Associated Press.

Advocates for reform want to change the index to more accurately reflect the costs shouldered by beneficiaries.

Gillibrand, a co-sponsor of the Social Security Expansion Act, called for Congress to immediately reconsider the legislation she said would change COLA increases to reflect what seniors “actually spend their money on, including skyrocketing health care costs and prescription drugs.”

“By using a Consumer Price Index for elderly consumers, every year seniors would be able to receive increased benefits,” Gillibrand said. “The Social Security Expansion Act would also ensure that all Americans pay their fair share, and it would increase minimum benefits and extend the Social Security trust fund for more than six decades.”

STEFANIK APPLAUDS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) applauded the increase.

“This is great news for seniors across our district,” said Stefanik in a statement. “Our offices are proud to work on behalf of Social Security beneficiaries to ensure they are receiving the correct amount they are owed, and to date, we have helped recover over $1.9 million in Social Security benefits for our seniors. I will continue to work in Congress to protect Social Security and ensure that constituents in our district receive the benefits they deserve.”

Stefanik is up for re-election in November and faces Tedra Cobb, a Democrat, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

“It’s a start,” said Kahn. “It still doesn’t make up for loss in buying power and universal health care which could make COLA go a lot further.”

The Cobb campaign not respond to an email seeking comment.