Solar companies interested in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | Renewable energy companies are lining up to build solar farms in Ticonderoga, but it may be awhile before any come to fruition, and town officials are warning landowners it is premature to sign any contracts for the lease of their property to energy concerns.

To date, five solar companies have shown interest in the area, including three — Borrego Solar, Lodestar Energy and Cypress Creek Renewables — that have also filed pre-applications with the Adirondack Park Agency. Approval is needed from both the town and the APA, which is currently writing its own renewables regulations.

Ticonderoga code officer Bill Ball said most of the properties are in the Streetroad area of Route 9N on land that has historically been agricultural. It’s popular with solar companies because the land is flat and big transmission lines are nearby.

DETAILS TO IRON OUT

Superintendent Joe Giordano said property owners are eager to get moving with the projects, but a number of details need to be ironed out before they will be able to move forward. There is currently no provision under Ticonderoga law that allows for solar farms.

But before any such law can even be considered, the town has more background work to do.

“I’m not sure that everyone is aware of all the pieces that need to come together,” Giordano said.

Complicating the matter is that two guiding documents for land use — zoning and site-plan guidelines — don’t match. They were drawn up at different times, and, for example, the definitions of agricultural land uses are not consistent.

Attorneys are working to mesh the documents, but even after that happens, there is still work to be done, and uncertainties will remain about solar’s future.

Giordano said the possibility of solar farms was broached in 2017, but residents were concerned about aesthetics, potential glare off the panels and who would be responsible for cleaning up the site in 20 to 25 years once the lifespan of the panels expires.

Giordano said the town needs to guard against acres and acres of spent, decaying solar panels with no money or provision for their removal. And, as with any new technology, many companies will rush in, and not all are likely to survive. He said due diligence needs to be paid to the companies themselves, making sure they are in it for the long haul, and not just out to make a quick buck and then disappear.

‘COULD BE AN OPPORTUNITY’

Ball said the proposed locations in Ticonderoga range from two to 20 acres.

“It’s all pretty much agricultural, and some towns have had an issue with taking farmland” and putting it to industrial use.

But Ball added that most of the properties under consideration are screened from public view, and that advancements in the technology have made them less obtrusive.

“They’ve really come a long way; every year there is so much change,” he said. “They’re not the big, gaudy things they used to be. They’re smaller, lower to the ground and not visually as noticable.”

Giordano said he wants on open, community dialogue about solar power, and meantime advised landowners to refrain from signing contracts that might turn out to be inconsistent with any potential new law.

If a solar ordinance is approved, it could include provisions for local sale of power or payments in lieu of taxes.

“There could be an opportunity for the town to benefit,” he said.