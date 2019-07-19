Solar hearing in Ti draws crowd

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland A crowd meets at the Ticonderoga Board meeting do discuss new solar regulations.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s efforts to write solar regulations into its zoning law got off to a choppy start last Thursday, when citizens at a public hearing said they had not received adequate background information about the proposal.

At a packed town board meeting, residents said they felt there had not been adequate public notice of the hearing, that they had not had an opportunity to be briefed on the regulations and that they feared the rules would be passed without their input.

“People feel like they don’t have any effect when they show up to a town meeting,” Ti resident James Cawley said. “We have to learn to talk together, like we used to.”

Others said they felt it would have been more appropriate to hold informational meetings before introducing it at a formal public hearing. There also was confusion because, instead of a separate solar ordinance, the new regulations were incorporated into a new rewrite of town zoning laws and presented all at once.

Board members said they want to be transparent and that the community will have more opportunities to provide feedback. They also said they had tried their best to get the word out. Ticonderoga Town Clerk Tonya Thompson said notification of the meeting had been posted in seven media outlets, and that copies of the revised ordinance were, and had been, available in her office for anyone who wanted one.

One resident said she had been notified of the meeting through the town’s electronic notification platform, and that she had no problem getting a copy of the ordinance.

“I think you’re being a little unfair to the town board,” she said.

‘TRYING TO DO IT PROPERLY’

The town has been trying to adopt solar regulations for at least three years, but has met with public resistance for one reason or another. The matter had been dormant until roughly six months ago when property owners, whose lands are suitable for solar farms, asked the board to move forward, and the board agreed.

But before it could incorporate zoning regulations into its code, Supervisor Joe Giordano said the town needed to unify two sets of land use regulations that the town had been operating under for years — some of it dating back to the time that the village and the town were two separate governments.

The laws are so different that a solar code that was in compliance with zoning laws might not have fit with site-plan regulations. Giordano said that to do the job right, the town had to consolidate the laws and write in the solar language at the same time.

“There’s a lot of interest if solar, and we’re trying to do it properly,” he said.

That means making sure that definitions and what’s allowable and what’s not in the two sets of code match up, and that the new code provides for technologies that didn’t exist when the ordinances were first written, he said.

‘ONLY WAY WE’LL SURVIVE’

No one at the meeting voiced objections to the regulations that are largely designed to accommodate solar farms. “If you’re not looking at alternative energy, I feel sorry for you,” Ti resident Don Meserve said. “It’s the only way we’ll survive. For the health of the community a solar array is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Tina and Phil Huestis, owners of Huestis Farm, said a number of farmers in the Streetroad area of Ti have been contacted by solar companies wanting to lease land. Ticonderoga is attractive due to flat lands along the lake and proximity to major transmission lines.

Tina Huestis said she and her husband had signed an agreement with Cypress Creek Renewables a couple of years ago for more than 30 acres of solar panels, but that the matter has languished at the town board level for so long she’s not sure if it’s still operable. Along with town approval, solar farms need approval of the Adirondack Park Agency, but solar companies have not moved past the site-plan stage with the APA, pending town action.

Thompson said copies of the code will continue to be available in her office.

“Please come to my office, get the document, read it and tell me your concerns,” she said.