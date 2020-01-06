Sold: Copperfield Inn in North Creek

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Copperfield Inn Winter A new name and look: The soon-to-be Phoenix Inn is located at 307 Main St. Attached to it is restaurant Lorenzo’s and Trappers Tavern.

NORTH CREEK | Following a disagreement on paying owed taxes to Warren County, the owners of the North Creek’s Copperfield Inn sold the lodging and food establishment, located at 307 Main St. The money from the sale is going towards paying off the debt owed to the county.

“The previous owner owed occupancy tax for the county and mortgage,” Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said. “Because of the way the law is written, I can’t say the exact amount.”

Renaming the Copperfield Inn to Phoenix Inn is just one of the changes new owner Diana Espalza is planning on making to the long-standing North Creek restaurant/hotel. Espalza bought the inn for a reported $1 million, less than half its original retail listing price. Involved with the purchase was Mitch Muroff of Muroff Daigle Hospitality Group and Attorney Sterling Goodspeed.

“The closing process took a couple of months before everything got straightened out,” Swan said.

The Copperfield was last sold in 2009 for approximately $1.5 million to the owners who recently resold it to Espalza. They also refurbished it, as well as renamed the restaurant, Lorenzo’s.

The new renovations are to include new furniture in the 31 guest rooms, reopening Lorenzo’s Restaurant and Trappers Tavern, but there is no confirmation as to what the plot will be used for, or if Espalza plans on building there. ■