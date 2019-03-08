Soldiers on snowshoes

× Expand Photo provided Re-enactors at Fort Ticonderoga will fight it out in a portrayal of the Battle on Snowshoes on Saturday.

TICONDEROGA | In the winter of 1758, northern Lake George was blanketed in three feet of snow. Undeterred, a flamboyant British officer named Robert Rogers departed Fort Edward in early March with 180 men to scout French positions along what was then the effective boundary between the two warring nations.

Rogers had a genius for daring raids and for extracting himself from sticky situations. He was not always as skilled at avoiding these sticky situations to begin with. True to form, when Rogers spotted a band of French, Indians and Canadians during the French and Indian War, he took what appeared to be a strong position at the lip of a ravine, unaware that the enemy was present in far greater numbers than he thought.

“Rogers dives into battle and doesn’t realize he’s been outnumbered until it’s too late,” said Stuart Lilie, an historian at Fort Ticonderoga.

In what became known as the Battle on Snowshoes, which will be re-enacted at Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, March 9, Rogers was routed and for a time thought to have been killed.

The daring frontiersman, who seemed to have more lives than a cat, in fact survived, and his escape led to the myth for which the battle became most famous — Rogers’ daring slide down a 400-foot cliff to Lake George to escape his pursuers.

Even though it didn’t happen that way, the cliff became known as Rogers Rock, a result that probably would have satisfied Rogers himself, who was a shameless self-promoter.

ESSENTIAL

Lilie said that the snowshoes that gave the battle its name were essential to the combatants.

“It’s a battle that can only be fought on snowshoes,” he said.

Those men whose snowshoes broke were immobilized and became sitting ducks for enemy fire.

Although little known in the overall picture of American history, Lilie said the battle was meaningful at the time.

“The loss that Robert Rogers sustained was significant enough to curtail further scouting expeditions throughout the spring,” he said. “So it effectively buys the French another year.”

Ultimately, however, the French could not hold the Champlain Valley, and although they won the Battle on Snowshoes, they wound up losing the war.

REPUTATION

To commemorate the event, the fort will have programming all day, including an exhibit that includes Rogers’ own hand-carved powder horn.

“Robert Rogers’ reputation was perpetuated well after the conclusion of the war, in print and other media, particularly following the publication of his journals from the conflict, which described the operations of him and his corps of rangers,” said Matthew Keagle, curator at Fort Ticonderoga. “This exhibit features an early and rare Dublin edition of Rogers’ Journals along with a London engraving that imagines the appearance of the famous ranger officer. Artifacts like these secured Rogers’ fame in Britain as well as America.”

The re-enactment will begin at 2 p.m., and spectators may want to bring their own snowshoes to hike to the woods to inspect the encampments and watch a re-creation of the battle.

Lilie said spectators will want to notice the detail on the uniforms and the skill needed to operate period weaponry effectively.

“Years of research go into this,” he said. “Every time we do it we find new things in the way of documents and archaeology” that add to the understanding of the battle.