× Expand Photo provided Sound Advice For Students More than 100 mentors visited schools throughout the North Country last week, describing their careers and advising students to plan for opportunities that lie ahead. The program was sponsored by CEF Brilliant Pathways of Essex.

ESSEX | More than 100 professionals from multiple fields fanned out across the North County last week, visiting schools and explaining to students what it takes to make it in their respective careers.

Sponsored by CFES Brilliant Pathways in Essex, “Mentor Madness Day” was the region’s largest single-day mentoring event, reaching more than 3,000 students in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

It was, the organization said, “an opportunity to learn about potential professions and the steps it takes to get there. Mentors also focused on the importance of practicing essential skills taught by CFES such as perseverance and agility to be successful in life.”

“In class, we learn about CFES Essential Skills like teamwork and leadership, so today was great because we got to hear people talk about those things in real life,” said Beekmantown 5th-grader Lizzy Burnham.

Volunteers mentored at Crown Point, Boquet Valley, Keene, Ticonderoga, Peru, Plattsburgh, Lake Placid, Beekmantown, Moriah, Willsboro and Ausable Valley. The day-long event was part of a $12 million U.S. Department of Education GEAR UP grant secured by CFES Brilliant Pathways – a global nonprofit that has helped more than 100,000 students become college and career ready since 1991.

“CFES and this event help students to be deliberate in what they put their energy into and are guiding them to align their strengths with their passions,” said Larry Allan, Dean of Judicial Review at SUNY-Plattsburgh, who mentored at Beekmantown. “At its core, CFES assists students in the development of the essential skills they need to navigate school, interpersonal relationships, and ultimately life.”

Students were told of the wide variety of careers available, and they were also told that success takes work. Crown Point CFES fellow Shawna McIntosh said 6th and 8th grade classes enjoyed and appreciated Mentor Madness. “They were astonished by how difficult college really can be,” she said. “It showed them that college is harder than people think it is, and that there are many more expectations in college than there are in high school.”

Both of these grades also learned about managing their time and schedules, McIntosh said.

A goal of Mentor Madness is to bring in mentors from different professions so that students are exposed to many careers. Mentors ranged in age and experience from Middlebury College students to professionals from the UVM Health Network, University of Vermont, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh YMCA, Norsk Titanium, UFirst Federal Credit Union, and others.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to share our experiences with such a welcoming school district,” said Joe Zeitler, Assistant Director of Admissions at Castleton University, who mentored at Ticonderoga. “CFES Mentor Madness Day is the best way for students to interact and ask questions about college and career readiness to professionals. It was a true success.”

Mentors focused on CFES Brilliant Pathways’ core value that education is the ticket to a successful future, whether it be a four-year degree or a certificate of value in the trades. Former attorney Jack Helfgott, owner of Yipes Yipes! Auto Accessories & Graphics, told students that he was able to change professions multiple times because he had a college degree and that they would be creating opportunities for themselves by doing the same.

Students learned that even fun and games are not always fun and games.“There were a lot of students interested in sports, however, they didn’t realize how much travel and time management it involved,” McIntosh said. “Some even said that they plan on working harder in their sport of choice and in the classroom so that they can make it on a college team. Overall they enjoyed it and are already asking when we can do it again.”

By the end of the day, mentors said they got as much out of the experience as the students. “Being a mentor at a CFES program was not only beneficial for the students, but especially so for me,” said Helfgott. “The interaction with the students reminded me of all the potential that will be leading us in the future and reinvigorated myself to look at all opportunities.” ■