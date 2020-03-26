Soup kitchen needs community support

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Salvation Army needs the community’s support as it continues its soup kitchen and food pantry despite the current hardships.

Current state mandates have changed how the nutrition services are provided, and staff are asking for patron’s support with the changes to help protect both volunteers and the public.

Only staff and volunteers are now allowed inside the South Catherine Street center, but the soup kitchen is still being offered Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those seeking meals are encouraged to drive if possible, park outside the center and remain in their vehicles. Lunches, along with healthy snacks, will be put into open vehicle trunks. For those who must walk, they’re asked to be vigilant in standing 10 feet apart on the sidewalk only, avoid all congregating and not arrive early or remain on the premises after pickup in an effort to practice safe social distancing in light of ongoing illnesses, Majors Mark and Robin Hager said recently.

The food pantry also remains open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Those requesting assistance must call ahead, make an appointment, provide ID of everyone residing in the home and proof of registry and arrive on time for scheduled pick up. Pantry items are being delivered curbside and patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles.

As local Salvation Army staff and volunteers adjust to the increased hardship and community need, they’re accepting monetary donations to help keep the pantry going. Donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army 4804 South Catherine St., Plattsburgh N.Y. 12901 with notation that it’s for ‘Coronavirus Relief’.

Staff have also teamed up with the Walmart Registry for Good to help keep the local pantry stocked amid the growing need. More information about the registry can be found on the organization’s Facebook page The Salvation Army- Plattsburgh, NY. ■