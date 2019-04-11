Space talk

× Members of the Moriah Technology Club are preparing questions to ask astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

MORIAH | Some time in early May, astronauts aboard the International Space Station, orbiting more than 200 miles above Earth, will take time from their routine to field questions from students at Moriah Central School.

Moriah is one of seven schools in the country chosen to make contact with the space station through the organization Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, according to Matt Pray, who teaches music and last year organized the school’s technology club along with technology coordinator Emmett Hoops.

“I’m very excited for the students at Moriah Central School to have this opportunity to contact astronauts on the International Space Station,” Pray said.

YOUTUBE/FACEBOOK

The chat will be broadcast on YouTube and live-streamed on Moriah Junior Senior High and Moriah Elementary School Facebook pages, Pray said. Grades four to 12 will listen together at a school assembly. The exact date is dependent on the space station’s orbit, which will be known as the time draws closer.

“It’s pretty cool,” sophomore Jacob Gilbert said. “This will definitely give me bragging rights with my friends — you don’t get to talk to an astronaut every day.”

A joint project of multiple nations, the first components of the station were launched into space in 1998, and it was occupied two years later. It’s been occupied ever since, and has grown through the years to its current square footage, which, added together, is about the size of a football field. When its orbit takes the station overhead, it can easily be seen at night with the naked eye, and apps and email notifications send out alerts when it can be seen.

‘SO MUCH MORE’

Karen King, a high school junior, said she’s fascinated by the space station and the possibilities that lie beyond.

“There’s so much more than us in the universe,” she said.

Karen plans to ask the astronauts whether they are able to keep up with current events back on Earth, and how their daily routine differs from a job back home.

“I’d like to know what they see every day,” she said. “It must be an extraordinary opportunity to be part of that lifestyle.”

Technology Club officers Declan Valentine and Jaiden Varmette said they want to know how the astronauts get along with each other in such relatively tight quarters, and what kind of schooling it takes to become an astronaut.

Hoops, the school’s technology coordinator, said he hopes other students pick up on the educational aspects as well, and that the novelty of talking with the people on the space station will plant a seed among students throughout the school.

“We’re lagging behind the rest of the world,” he said. “We want to provide a new impetus for students to become involved in science and math programs. Maybe this will inspire people to pay more attention to physics classes.”

The school’s technology club has been active for about a year, and now six students have their amateur radio licenses. The club also repairs the Chromebooks that are given to students in the district.