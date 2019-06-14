SPARCC launches new programs

× Plattsburgh Police Department and Community Resource Officer Brad Miller has started a program to build community, help kids get off the street and familiarize themselves with the safe intentions the police have for youth in the surrounding communities by inviting them to shadow the department.

PLATTSBURGH | The Substance Abuse and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC) spends its time and services raising awareness of help for those struggling during the ever-growing opioid addiction crisis. Its mission statement is as follows, “Our mission is to foster community health through education, prevention, treatment and recovery of substance abuse.”

SPARCC, which was founded in 2016, is the only rehabilitation center in Clinton County and is putting its focus into increasing awareness, making preventions and addressing current issues through education and treatment and recovery for those with substance abuse problems.

SPARCC hosted a meeting June 5 featuring guest speakers to address the substance abuse issues that are going on throughout the North Country. One of the guest speakers was Plattsburgh Police Department Community Resource Officer Brad Miller, who gave a presentation on the Explorer Program.

The Explorer Program was created by Miller as a way to get kids off the streets, away from drugs and in a safe place with authoritative figures who can work with the teens to prevent drug use. To get into the Scouts of America-run program, one does not need to be a Scout. The program accepts people around Clinton County and other school districts between the ages of 14 and 18 and educates them on the community, takes them out on patrol and challenges the stigma of both drug abuse and police.

One thing Miller made clear is that the Plattsburgh Community Center is not looking to arrest substance users, but instead help them. Miller said the acceptance of substance use in the area is the first step to destroying the stigma.

“People that have addictions are members of our community, and we all need to accept that,” Miller said. “If we don’t, then we can’t move forward.”

‘CULTURAL ATTITUDE’

During the Alcohol Abuse in the North Country segment, Director of Community Services in Clinton County Richelle Gregory and Director of Community Services in Franklin County Suzanne Lavigne spoke on the effects of alcohol in the North Country. According to the slides that were presented at the meeting, the North Country population of adults who binge drink or end up in the CVPH emergency room with an alcohol-related injury exceeds the New York state average.

“Attitudes culturally and locally is contributing to the issue,” Gregory said. “This cultural attitude that drinking is very largely a function of most social activities in northern New York … by far we are leading the state in some of our alcohol members.”

To end the meeting, Connie Willie of the Champlain Valley Family Center (CVFC) brought up a few events that the CVFC will be hosting, including the grand opening of the new CVFC Recovery Campus on Friday, July 19. The center is searching for volunteers to be on staff, which will be 100 percent made up of peer specialists, or people who have gone through recovery themselves in order to relate more to those in recovery.

“We’re going to do whatever possible to bring people in from the outside communities,” Willie said. “There will be all kinds of those educational and leisure activities. There will be mutual aid support groups available to people coming.”

Lastly, it was announced that the CVPH Summer Concert Series will be starting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. The concerts will take place every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the CVPH front lawn and will include Mr. Ding-A-Ling, local ice cream man. No smoking, alcohol or glass containers are allowed at the concerts to end the stigma that “you need alcohol to have a good time.”

SPARCC’s next big event will be Saturday, Sept. 15, from noon to 6 p.m., and is alcohol free.

The Live Well. Be Well. event, which will be held at Macomb Park in Schuyler Falls, is open to the public and free for all. SPARCC hopes the many outdoor activities, including hiking, bouncy houses, yoga, kayaking and more, along with the free food and live music, will get people up on their feet to promote a sober and healthy life. For more information on the event, visit the SPARCC Facebook page.