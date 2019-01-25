Special lady, special day

× Milt and Bonnie Tesar share a laugh with Joyce Cruickshank. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | It was part birthday party, part family reunion, as dozens of people from across the country assembled in Ticonderoga on a frigid mid-January afternoon to wish a “special lady” a happy 100th birthday.

Joyce Cruickshank, with a tiara and sash to mark the occasion, spent the afternoon basking in the love of family and friends at the Elderwood nursing home and reflecting on a life that has gone through many changes, some joyful, some tragic, and has left a vibrant living legacy.

“It’s nice to know that you have this,” she said of the crowd of family and well-wishers swirling around, posing for pictures and giving her gentle pecks on the cheek. The young people, she said, were the product of a life well lived.

Cruickshank had five children, three of whom she outlived. She has 12 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren with two on the way.

Few in the Cruickshank family could name them all, but Joyce could, and was fastidious about sending them cards, said her son Dan and daughter Judy.

Joyce, when younger, helped kids in 4-H. When older she gave help and assistance to senior citizens, many of whom were a decade younger that she was. She was still cooking large family meals well into her 90s.

“I asked what she thought about living to be 100, and she said she wouldn’t even think about dying until 105,” Judy said.

With her husband she ran a Streetroad dairy farm — in the days when everything had to be done by hand — until the barn burned in 1957. Consistent with her care for others, she eventually continued her career as a practical nurse.

Though Joyce credited “hard work” for her longevity, she also knew how to play, enjoying horseback riding and dancing to the music of the Champlain Valley Bluegrass Association.

“It’s been a nice life,” Dan said. “She’s kept right on peddling and she’ll still have a beer with me every once in a while.”

The celebration, which attracted people from Albany to California, was also a chance for cousins — many of whom had not seen each other since childhood — to reconnect.

“It’s really cool to see all the kids grown,” said Bonnie White of Putnam, as she and Julie Grundon of Lake Placid tried to remember the last time it they had seen each other, finally deciding it had been at least 30 years.

They also shared their admiration for Joyce. “You wanted to grow up to be just like her,” Grundon said.