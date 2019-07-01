Spirit of Ianelli Award winners revealed

PLATTSBURGH | The Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival Committee has announced that the Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers have been named the 2019 “Spirit of Ianelli” Award honorees.

The “Spirit of Ianelli” Award was established in 2010 in honor of the late City of Plattsburgh Mayor and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta John Ianelli in 1977. This honor is bestowed upon an individual or individuals – sailor or landlubber – who exemplify the same “community does matter” spirit that inspired Ianelli 39 years ago.

The Clinton County Historical Association nominated the Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers for their work refurbishing the military aircraft located at the Clyde Lewis Air Park, located at the entrance to the Old Base Museum Campus. They have collectively volunteered more than 1,700 hours restoring, painting and polishing the FB-111, the iconic “Pride of the Adirondacks” B-47 and the Mini FB-111. The restoration effort consists of approximately 15 retired USAF members and veteran service members who share a love for preserving and showing respect to these aeronautical examples of North Country/USAF history.

“If it were not for this group of dedicated, hard-working volunteers, these aircraft, that have been an important part of the North Country’s history and heritage, might very well have been lost,” President of the Board of the Clinton County Historical Association Geri Favreau said.

“Each year for decades, the public has anticipated the appearance of Santa at the Air Park, signaling the arrival of the holiday season. Many residents of the North Country recall Santa astride the ‘Pride of the Adirondacks.’ These aircraft represent a lasting legacy and reminder of the people who served here and the role that the Plattsburgh Air Force Base played in the North Country for 40 years.”

The B-47 aircraft has been on display since 1966 and is going to be restored through the efforts of the volunteers.

“This group truly exemplifies the ‘community does matter’ spirit that inspired Mayor and Helen Ianelli’s volunteerism ethic, and that of past honorees,” Favreau said. “Their dedication to this project demonstrates their efforts to preserve these important symbols of the North Country’s Air Force heritage. You need only visit the Clyde Lewis Air Park to readily see the results of the group’s efforts.”

“The award this year is once again an excellent example of a committed group of individuals coming together on a project that unites us all and helps us memorialize something so important to our entire region,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said.

The “Spirit of Ianelli” Award Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., immediately following the Mayor’s Cup Regatta barbecue, on Saturday, July 6, at the Naked Turtle restaurant at the Plattsburgh Boat Basin.

For more information on the upcoming Mayor’s Cup and Regatta, visit the event website at mayorscup.com or contact joannedahlen@gmail.com.