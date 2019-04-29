Sponsors wanted for 5K

PLATTSBURGH | Businesses and individuals interested in promoting recovery and prevention of substance use in the community are invited to sponsor the annual Champlain Valley Family Center (CVFC) for Drug Treatment and Youth Services, Inc. 5K Forward for Recovery.

The race, which will take place the morning of Saturday, June 8, at Plattsburgh City Beach, both celebrates recovery and provides funding for CVFC’s Summer Youth Prevention Program. This year, 50 students representing five North Country school districts will participate.

CVFC’s Prevention Program welcomes North Country youth transitioning into middle school to a supportive learning experience. The program pairs evidence-based practices and adventure-based learning for a full week of skill-building during the summer and six weekly group sessions during the school year to foster a healthy school transition and reduce risk for substance use.

Gold sponsors ($500+) will receive two complimentary race registrations and their logo and company name on the race T-shirt, banner, marketing/press materials, track signs and social media promotion.

Silver sponsors ($200-$499) will receive their company name on the race T-shirt, banner, marketing/press materials, track signs and social media promotion.

Bronze sponsors (up to $199) will receive social media promotion and their names will be highlighted on the day of the event.

Gold and silver sponsors are invited to provide branded promotional items for the runner gift bags. Donations must be received on or before April 30 in order for all perks to apply.