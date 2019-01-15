Sports split becomes official

× Minerva school board voting to dissolve its sports partnership with Newcomb.

OLMSTEDVILLE | The Minerva Board of Education ended, officially at least, two months of intercommunity tension by formally voting to dissolve a long-standing partnership with the neighboring Newcomb school system in which the two districts shared athletes in order to participate in team sports.

The decision was unanimous. The vote means that Minerva will now partner with the larger and closer Johnsburg Central School District, ensuring that Minerva athletes will have an opportunity to play team sports.

Because of declining enrollments, this would have not been a certainty had it remained in partnership with Newcomb, said Minerva Superintendent Timothy Farrell.

Minerva came to its decision after meeting with the community and with students to gauge their feelings.

Minerva made its intentions to cast its lot with Johnsburg known late last fall, a surprise announcement the community of Newcomb took hard.

Newcomb residents and local governments felt they had been left in the lurch, with no good options for athletic programs.

In a meeting earlier this month, Newcomb had asked Minerva to at least delay its decision for a year — to the end of the 2020 school year — giving Newcomb time to plot a new course.

But Minerva board members agreed that to delay the matter would not be in the best interests of the students. Board member Ron Sanalitro said he understood Newcomb wanted to protect its own interests, “but isn’t that what we’re doing for our students and our community?”

“It’s not the fault of Minerva or Newcomb that our populations have declined,” Farrell said. “But solutions that worked 25 years ago don’t necessarily work now. We’re all vulnerable up here.”

These vulnerabilities transcend sports as population and enrollments decline in Adirondack communities, leading to class sizes that can hover in the mid single digits.

At another point in the meeting the board agreed to hire an English language specialist, while acknowledging there is no guarantee that a qualified candidate can be found who wants to work in such a remote locale.

Board Vice President Vice President Danae Tucker, who pushed for the language specialist, said student athletes need to be challenged as well.

They don’t get that challenge when, to fill out a team roster, younger kids have to be elevated to the varsity level. In those situations, “It’s very hard for our kids to grow,” she said.

Newcomb, which has a relatively large population of international students, has indicated it will be able to field varsity soccer teams, but that the outlook is bleak for spring sports of baseball and softball.

At a December meeting, Newcomb Superintendent Skip Hults said the school might have to switch to more individual sports, such as golf. Newcomb had hoped a delay would give it time to make such arrangements.

But Minerva board members said to delay the dissolution of the partnership would drag out a bad situation.

“The tension is increasing and there are already hard feelings,” Farrell said. “I understand what they’re asking for, but a delay in the process will be unhealthy for the students, the program and the school community.”

In leaving, Minerva board members said they’ve been falsely accused of caring more about a winning record than in supporting a long-time partner.

Board President Michael Corey said he’s been particularly hurt by accusations of racism by Newcomb partisans who said Minerva was shunning Newcomb’s international students.

“It’s been a very painful time; there’s been a lot of stress on everyone,” he said.

“This has produced a lot of emotions, and justifiably so,” Farrell said. “But at the end of the day we have to do our best to provide opportunities for our kids.”