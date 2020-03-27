Spreading community cheer

PLATTSBURGH | ‘Even at a distance, we’re still by your side.’

That’s the message several area fire departments hope to spread Saturday, March 28 when they hit the roads for an impromptu parade to lift community spirits.

Departments in all of the Town of Plattsburgh fire-district areas will roll out their trucks around 6 p.m. and tour nearby streets and cul-de-sacs to bring a little extra lights, sounds and cheer to those indoors.

While encouraging residents to stay home and practice safe social distancing, firefighters say they’ll bring the fire trucks to as many streets and cul-de-sacs as possible to help remind residents of their unwavering support and commitment to the communities they serve.

Volunteers say they too will be practicing safe social distancing during the parade and are encouraging residents to show their support from inside their homes by waving from windows and porches or flashing their outdoor lights in unity.

Participating departments include District 3, South Plattsburgh, Cumberland Head, Cadyville and Morrisonville fire departments. ■