St. Joe’s names Connors as board chair

Photo provided Vince Connors Vince Connors, pictured, has been named as Chairman of the Board of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Centers.

SARANAC LAKE | St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers, based in Saranac Lake, has announced that Vince Connors has been named as chairperson of the agency’s board of directors.

Connors, a 1985 graduate of St. Joseph’s, succeeds Deacon Stephen DeMartino, of Croton-on-Hudson, as board chair. DeMartino provided leadership for St. Joseph’s Board from 2008 to 2019 and will remain on the board as vice-chair.

Connors, a 34-year member of Saint Joseph’s alumni organization, the Fellowship, has been a Board member since 2001, having previously served as the Vice-Chair. Vince is a retired physician’s assistant from OPWDD’s Sunmount in Tupper Lake, where he worked for over 33 years, serving people with developmental disabilities.

While the business operations of St. Joe’s and his Board governance responsibilities occupy most of his Board time, Vince is determined to further the Reducing the Stigma campaign initiated by New York state. “I look forward to the day when substance use disorders are accepted on par with other chronic diseases,” Connors says. “Unfortunately, there are negative connotations associated with the diagnoses associated with substance use disorders not associated with other chronic diseases,” he points out. “We are currently strategizing a campaign to address a specific issue that unfairly penalizes people with substance use disorders who are in sustained, long-term recovery.”

St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers operates a 67-bed coeducational inpatient facility, 25-bed long-term residential program for male Veterans, and a family program on their main campus in Saranac Lake. The agency provides adolescent inpatient treatment at their 28-bed coeducational facility, Rose Hill, in Massena; outpatient services through eight sites in Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties, Supportive Housing in Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Ticonderoga; Jail Programs in Essex and Franklin counties, and aftercare at their Supportive Living programs in Poughkeepsie, and Guest House in Schenectady. Recently, the agency began operations (Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight, and weekends from noon to 8 p.m.) of its Open Access Center on the campus of Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake; and with its two Mobile Treatment Units serving Franklin and Essex counties. And, in 2020, St. Joseph’s will begin offering detoxification services.

The agency’s complete Board includes Harold Schmidt (Treasurer); Dr. Steven Tyrell; MGen. (ret.) Robert Kasulke, MD; Linda Ventura; Susan Lawson; Joseph Gray; David MacLennan; Lucy Hall-Gainer; Charles VanAnden; and Dr. Charles Morgan, M.D. ■