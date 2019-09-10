St. Mary’s School will welcome with ‘Pops on the Playground’

TICONDEROGA | Pre-K and kindergarten families will have orientation at St. Mary’s School (SMS) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Students and parents will have a short orientation gathering to meet teachers, see their classrooms and drop off their school supplies.

They will then join all SMS students and families for “Pops on the Playground” at 6 p.m. St. Mary’s School Playground is located behind the school at 64 Amherst Ave. in Ticonderoga.

All families and students are welcome to come to the newly dedicated St. Mary’s School playground at 6 p.m. and have a popsicle to celebrate the school year’s start. Families will receive their paperwork at this time. Students in all grades are invited to come and meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies.

St. Mary’s still has openings for 4-year-olds in pre-K, half or whole day.

The first day of school will be Thursday, Sept. 5. All buses will be running. School hours are 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. The menu for the first day: breakfast will be bagels and cream cheese, juice and cereal; lunch will be chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn and fresh fruit.