Staff member at FCI Ray Brook tests positive for COVID-19

RAY BROOK | One member of the prison staff at FCI Ray Brook has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by novel coronavirus.

Prison system spokesman Scott Taylor, from the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Office of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C. confirmed the case, referencing a daily update.

"Due to the rapidly evolving nature of this public health crisis, the BOP will update this dashboard daily at 3 p.m. based on the most recently available data from across the agency as reported by the BOP's Office of Occupational Health and Safety."

As of Friday afternoon, the federal agency reported 14 inmates across the U.S., including five at FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, and 13 staff members, including one at Ray Brook.

FCI Ray Brook announced all visiting at the facility has been suspended until further notice.

James Weldon, union president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Council of Prison Locals C-33, published a plea on Tuesday in the Opinion section of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. His missive warned that staff are "grossly under-prepared to properly react and reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook."

Weldon listed three primary areas of concern: inadequate personal protective equipment; inadequacy of the outdoor staff screening site; and lack of social distancing protocol.

"Even though we attempt to limit interaction between inmates from different housing units by sending each housing unit to the dining hall and recreation area with their respective housing unit only, we are still allowing them to mingle housing units in education and religious services. This practice makes our attempts to limit the possible spread of the virus futile since we allow them to congregate in education and religious services," Weldon said in his column in the newspaper.

"The key aspect of our mission is to protect society. By not taking steps to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within FCI Ray Brook, we are placing the community around us in greater danger of contracting the virus."

There is one case of COVID-19 at Clinton County Correctional Center, a state prison facility, in Dannemora.

ESSEX COUNTY AT FIVE CASES

Essex County Public Health updated its caseload in Essex County. As of late Thursday, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all persons are being monitored in mandatory isolation.

Another 33 people are in mandatory quarantine, and 55 people have been tested.

“The lower number of confirmed cases in Essex County is very likely the result of reduced access to tests, which is occurring throughout the region,” Public Health Director Linda Beers said.

“We know that we are now facing community spread, so the potential for exposure is a reality for everyone, regardless of travel or other risk factors."

The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors is to stay home as much as possible, minimize your interactions with others by practicing social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene, she said.

"Because testing may be delayed, it’s important that everyone follow the recommendations from the New York State Department of Health and the Essex County Health Department to work together to stay home, ‘flatten the curve’, and ensure our healthcare system isn’t stretched beyond capacity."

Residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should follow the directions of their doctor, which may include: staying home and self-isolating; using a separate bathroom from household members; staying at least six feet away from other household members; resting; staying hydrated and refraining from having any visitors into the home.

For general questions regarding COVID-19, individuals can contact the state Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home ■