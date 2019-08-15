Staffing concerns follow Plattsburgh fire

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The City of Plattsburgh Fire Department has long fought a battle for more staffing. However, there has yet to been passed a bill allowing a minimum staff requirement.

PLATTSBURGH | It came to light following the recent apartment fire at 32 Adirondack Lane that the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department is lacking in employment. At the recent city common council meeting, Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local Vice President Jamie Schwartz stood up to thank the mayor and council for the recognition of the firefighters who saved the lives of eight children and adults. However, Schwartz had more to say.

“Everyday firefighters are fighting previous injuries from this job,” Schwartz said. “It’s a very physically demanding job… we have firefighters right now that have had previous back injuries that they’re trying to milk to get through and be able to help the people of Plattsburgh.”

At the recent fire, which was called in at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, only six firefighters were on duty that night. According to Schwartz, who recounted the events of the night, two firefighters had stood up a 26-foot-tall ladder by themselves, a job that would take normally two to three people. After securing it in place, they climbed up and saved those trapped in the apartments while withstanding the extreme heat from the fire. Another firefighter was acknowledged for operating the hoseline by himself.

“We had a firefighter that was injured at this fire,” Schwartz said. “He was operating a hoseline by himself … thankfully, injuries are not life-threatening. That might be okay with you guys, but it’s not with us. It’s not with me, it’s not with my fellow firefighters and we’re not standing for it anymore. We dodged a bullet and we’re very thankful that we did.”

Also at the meeting to speak was Jilly Aley, the wife of retired firefighter Todd Aley. While up, she talked about how her husband was injured while on the job due to the lack of help he received. Because of this, he was forced to retire early from a job he loved.

“I’ve personally seen exactly what happens when there’s lack of staffing,” Aley said. “Two years ago, my husband pulled up to a fire without adequate manning. He was doing the job and duties of three others who were not there. Inevitably he was injured and ending up having to retire.”

Staffing at the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department has been a hot button issue for a while now. In 2018, a union that was formed to ensure more protection for firefighters, a minimum staffing requirement of 36 people and better benefits lost a legal case against the city. As a result, the demands the fire department had were not set into place.

This, however, hasn’t stopped people from the group speaking up about the needs of the fire department. According to the union, the need for more firefighters is a matter of safety. Schwartz said he and others are willing to sit down and discuss a different, more fiscally responsible way of getting more firefighters in Plattsburgh.

“I’m really not sure how many more injuries are going to occur before you’re going to address staffing is an issue,” Aley told the council. “Our community members deserve their safety.”