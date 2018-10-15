Staffing firm asks lawmakers to weigh direct Plattsburgh-Ti bus line

× Expand File photo A Plattsburgh-based staffing firm has asked the Essex County Board of Supervisors to consider a direct bus line between Ticonderoga and Plattsburgh.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A staffing firm has asked the Essex County Board of Supervisors to weigh the feasibility of a direct bus line between Ticonderoga and Plattsburgh.

The establishment of a direct route would better link workers to with employers participating in Coryer Staffing’s RAMP Program, said Kevin Patnode, a career counselor with the agency.

To fill the entry-level labor gap, the Plattsburgh-based agency funnels recent high school graduates into the assembly, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics sectors in four-month cycles.

As a result, participants will ideally have a more disciplined experience program than darting between entry-level jobs with no structure, said Patnode, who called the program “groundbreaking.”

“We guide you from not taking garbage out at home to working 12-hour shifts,” Patnode told county lawmakers earlier this month. “That’s quite a shift.”

Participants in the pilot program, which was launched in June, include Mold-Rite and Schluter Systems.

Coryer doesn’t aim to compete with college or technical schools, said Patnode, but rather work in concert with them.

Workers can exit the program at any time and go to college or technical school, he said.

“What we’re trying to offer is counseling and guidance,” Patnode said. “It’s a support system and an experience system.”

Patnode said Coryer would ask the businesses involved in RAMP to help with transportation-related costs.

Lawmakers listened attentively, but did not commit to further study of the idea, instead opting to ask pointed questions probing how the service would benefit Essex County residents and businesses.

“In Lake Placid and Wilmington, there’s a lot of businesses with ‘help wanted’ signs in windows,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava cited workforce development issues in Essex County, including IP in Ticonderoga.

“We want to reach out to IP because I know we have shortages,” Patnode replied.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

Patnode, a retired Ausable Valley High social studies teacher, has met with at least a dozen school districts in Clinton and Essex counties to pitch the program.

The feedback at each has been identical, he said: Graduates who don’t go to college or technical school can often feel lost.

“Of the hundreds of seniors who graduate from the 17 school districts within the Champlain Valley Educational Services region each year, guidance counselors estimate that at least one third are non-college bound with no real plans after graduation,” according to a Coryer brochure detailing the program.

Coryer believes the program benefits employers as well, where turnover can cost millions each year.

Patnode believes the approach will keep young people in their communities.

“We’re leaking fine young people out of our area,” he said. “And if we can get them living jobs — living wage jobs — they will buy homes, buy cars and shop locally.”

Patnode said he’ll have a better idea of demand for the service at the end of the school year.

Essex County currently operates several bus and trolley routes, including circuits between Saranac Lake and Elizabethtown; Elizabethtown and Willsboro, and Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga.

NO COMMITMENT

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said some provisions of public transportation statutes confine counties to only operating transportation networks within their own jurisdictions.

“That’s problematic in a sense,” Palmer said. “We can certainly look at that. There may be some possibilities.”

Lewis Supervisor James Monty noted Franklin County runs a bus between Saranac Lake to Malone, a service utilized by food service workers.

“I look at it as a win-win for students, but also those who can’t get to work,” Monty said.

Preston indicated the county would be receptive to future discussion after Coryer zeroed in on more precise details.

“I hope we see you again,” Preston told Patnode. “I think you’re going down the right path.”