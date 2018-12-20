Stafford Middle School singers celebrate CD release

× The Stafford Middle School A Capella ensemble Fermata Nowhere performs the Imagine Dragons hit, “Thunder,” as part of their album release party Dec. 13 in the school auditorium. See more photos from this event online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Stafford Music School’s Fermata Nowhere a capella group and a few of their friends came together last week to celebrate the release of the group’s album, “Shine.”

The group, under the direction of teacher Cody Hampton, performed at the album release party, singing holiday favorites such as “Carol of the Bells” and “Winter Wonderland” along with popular songs like “Thinking Out Loud” and the Imagine Dragons song “Thunder,” which the group released as a video.

“I have really found the whole process amazing,” said seventh grade tenor Bransen Fitzwater. “We have performed all over like in Vermont and Albany and it has all been a learning experience and singing better. We had to go to an airplane hanger for the music video and that was a long process, but worth it because it turned out great.”

“It was a lot of fun and work to be a part of the video, and the hard work paid off in the end,” added eighth grade tenor Eamon Graves. “It has taught me to be more confident when I am performing — it has really taught me how to perform.”

Eighth grader Amelia Lebrun agreed, saying the experience has been one she will always remember.

“It is an amazing thing that the school district has provided for us,” said Lebrun. “We are so comfortable with each other and have become such good friends. Before a show, we are all very nervous because we try to treat every performance like it is the most important and we try to pick each other up and help each other be our best.”

Fermata Nowhere was joined for their release party by several other groups, including the AuSable Valley ensembles of Unaccompanied Minors and Valley Voices, as well as the PHS Select Vocal Ensemble, Cumberland Bay Barbershoppers and the Champlain Valley Sweet Adelines. The Stafford Middle School String Ensemble and Oak Street Bucket Drummers also performed.