Start your engines!

Photo provided Automobile enthusiasts show off their rides at a previous Ticonderoga car show.

TICONDEROGA | The death of the automobile is greatly exaggerated, at least in the eyes of enthusiasts who will converge for the 27th-annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 4, in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A number of awards are given out including Fabulous 50, Top 25 and an array of special awards including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Display, 1 Super Wheels Prize Package, Trail Riders Choice, Fans Choice, Most Radical Engine, Most Likely To Get Pulled Over, Best Color Scheme, Favorite Antique and Best Work In Progress. Awards/plaques have been custom designed for the 2019 Ticonderoga Area Car Show and reflect the Ticonderoga Area.

In an age of Uber, there has been much discussion about millennials and their ambivalence toward the rolling sheet metal. But Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said interest in the show has remained strong over the years, attracting fans and participants from throughout the Northeast.

Courtright said the chamber has turned the show over to Adirondack Trail Riders, a local snowmobile club that provides groomed, marked trails for snowmobile use and recreation. According to a chamber press release, “the Adirondack Trail Riders are dedicated to providing quality snowmobile trails locally as well as connecting trails to other areas for both community members and visitors.”

During the car show there will be food, vendors, music, t-shirts, a kid zone, as well as a 50/50 Raffle, car show raffle, the Kiwanis Duck Race, a Piston Toss, a Muffler Wrap and more. The first 150 people registered will receive a dash plaque, and there will be a variety of special giveaways for preregistered vehicles.

The Ticonderoga Area Car Show continues to be “SuperWheels Showdown” Qualifier Show. Each October, the Ticonderoga Area Car Show sends its Best of Show winner to the SuperWheels Showdown in Boston. These participants have a chance to place at this show, as well as move into an even larger and exclusive show at the Mohegan Sun.

Those who wish to register the day of the show will be charged a $20 registration fee. Participants who preregister will be entered to win a variety of giveaways. Judging for the show will begin at 11 a.m. All vehicles must be on the grounds by 11 a.m. or they will not be judged. Admission for spectators for all car show events is free.

To further expand the car show, a 2019 Car Show Raffle is being offered. Tickets are available for a $10 donation. The first prize is $2,500, and the second prize is $1,500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will take place during the show; entrants do not need to be present to win.

For more information or to register for the car show, contact the Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or email adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com.