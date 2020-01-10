× Expand Photo by Brian Happel First-Day-Hike_9 Two-year-old Leta Andrew (left) and 1-year-old Noah Smith hold hands while walking down a trail at Point Au Roche State Park during the annual First Day Hike.

Photo by Brian Happel First-Day-Hike_6 About 42 people came out to walk on the winding trails of Point Au Roche State Park.

PLATTSBURGH | Families and friends kicked off the new year of 2020 by connecting with mother nature during a free hike at Point Au Roche State Park.

This was one of more than 75 hikes taking place at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands across New York on New Year’s Day.

The weather was cooperative. Light snow fell as the ice and snow already on the ground crunched with every step. Many families took advantage of the opportunity to get outdoors and do something together.

“We’re trying to introduce our children to hiking,” Blake Andrew of Champlain, New York, explained. “We had a connection here that mentioned that there would be a first-day hike, first day of the new year, and both kids are excited to come and explore nature and find some wildlife and maybe even enjoy some cider after.”

One of Andrew’s two daughters, Joyce, shared her excitement for the day, “I can’t wait to get to the end of the trail and see what’s there, and I can’t wait to collect some nature.”

Photo by Brian Happel First-Day-Hike_3 More than one dozen children are taught how to look for animal tracks while out on the hike.

“We were just looking for something to do today,” Branden Zylstra of Chazy said. “We found that this event was going on, and we live around the corner, and all of the events they put on here at the visitor’s center are always fun.”

Zylstra came out with his wife and the family that she works as a nanny for.

While the time out on the trail marked a new beginning and even a new commitment to living a healthier lifestyle, it also may have started a new friendship. One-year-old Noah Smith and two-year-old Leta Andrew were spotted walking together holding hands. They had not met before the hike.

Whether Smith and Andrew become friends or not, the hope is that events like this will kick start a life-long friendship with nature.

“That’s the best, to see young children get a start and have it become part of their natural life as they move through,” Nancy Estus with Friends of Point Au Roche State Park said. “Often, kids start out really young with their parents coming to events like this. Then, they get really busy with school activities growing up, and then we see them back as young parents with their children.” ■