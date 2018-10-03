State’s inaction on mortgage tax renewal may crimp county budgets

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County government may lose between $250,000 and $900,000 of revenue in 2019 due to the state legislature not taking action to endorse the renewal of its mortgage tax law.

Every three years, the state legislature must re-approve the renewal of county-imposed mortgage taxes.

The Albany Times-Union cited in a recent article that Essex County’s mortgage tax revenue is also at risk despite the county’s board of supervisors voting early this summer to renew the tax.

Warren County supervisors registered concern Sept. 28 at a committee meeting as county Clerk Pam Vogel said the mortgage tax is to expire Dec. 1 — and the state legislature has not taken action to renew the tax as expected early this summer before their recess.

But Vogel told the supervisors that the state legislature is not scheduled to return until after Dec. 1 — and if special sessions of the state Assembly and Senate aren’t held and tax law renewals aren’t passed — Warren County and four other counties must halt collecting the mortgage tax.

Warren County is predicted to collect $1.6 million in 2018 through its mortgage tax — which is 0.25 percent of the value of mortgages, levied at the time of property transfers. Of that $1.6 million, Warren County would be keeping about $900,000 as its local share.

Vogel said that if no special legislative sessions are held, the county would forgo about at least $250,000 in revenue. If the state Senate and Assembly fail to act on the measure over the next nine months, the county could lose $900,000 or more.

The state legislature’s inaction has stymied other local municipalities this year.

In June, the town of Thurman needed the state lawmakers to enact an emergency home-rule measure that would provide retroactive legal approval for a $313,000 loan the town had previously taken out.

The lack of legislative action has prompted Glens Falls National Bank, which loaned Thurman the money, to freeze funds in the town government’s accounts.