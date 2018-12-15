State’s inaction on mortgage tax to prompt county revenue shortfall

× During a Warren County committee meeting held Nov. 29, Pam Vogel (foreground) warns county supervisors that a shortfall of revenue is looming due to state legislators’ inaction on passing a bill that extends the county’s ability to collect its portion of the state mortgage tax. Listening to Vogel’s report are Queensbury at-large supervisor Doug Beaty (left) and county Treasurer Mike Swan. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | Months ago, Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel warned county supervisors that Warren County government might lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue this coming year if state legislature failed to endorse the renewal of the county’s mortgage tax law.

Recently, she confirmed that Warren County will be short an estimated $320,000 due to the state lawmakers’ inaction, and far higher if the legislature doesn’t pass it in their first session of 2019.

As of Dec. 1, Warren County cannot collect its portion of the mortgage tax — 0.25 percent of a loan’s value.

The tax is collected when the mortgage is recorded at county clerks’ offices across the state.

Vogel assured Warren County supervisors attending a Dec. 29 committee meeting that the county wasn’t at fault for the lapse in the law, which must be re-approved by the state legislature every three years.

“The county submitted the proper paperwork,” she said.

Treasurer Michael Swan said the mortgage law extension legislation was attached to a rent-control bill that is still being debated.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said his office had contacted state officials about the issue, and was told the bill renewing the tax could be passed as early as March 1, and the county would soon be reissuing their home-rule request again.

But he added that he was unsure of the date that action might be taken.

“We just don’t know — it depends on how the new (state) Senate leadership handles this,” he said.

According to Vogel’s figures, each month delay is likely to cost Warren County about $90,000.

County Budget Officer Frank Thomas, supervisor of Stony Creek, said the 2019 budget, approved weeks earlier, had taken into account the shortfall of $320,000 — as long as the legislature takes action this spring.

“We’re okay until April 1,” he said, referring to the state budget deadline.

Meanwhile, with the county’s share of the mortgage tax defunct, people taking out loans to buy houses are getting a break — $500 less in mortgage tax for a $200,000 loan, for instance.