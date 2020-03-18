State announces new closures to malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys

× Expand Photo provided Champlain Centre Mall Champlain Centre Mall, Plattsburgh, New York

PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Centre Mall and Aviation Mall are the newest names on the list of closures due to COVID-19.

The coalition of states which includes Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced earlier today all places of public amusement and all indoor common portions of retail shopping malls in excess of 100,000 square feet of retail space available for lease shall close and cease access to the public as of 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

There are exceptions, as any stores located within shopping malls which have their own external entrances, separate from the general mall entrance, may remain open.

The directive also states it shall not apply to public parks and open recreation areas.

“We are in unprecedented times and understand the direction from New York State is the result of the presence of the Coronavirus in the communities we serve,” said Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, which runs Champlain Centre along with 10 other malls in New York State, including Aviation Mall in Glens Falls. They also operate three in Massachusetts.

“We respect the decision to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good of our community, tenants, guests and employees.”

In the same press release, Pyramid added some stores may remain open.

“In many of its centers, tenants including Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and others have dedicated exterior entrances and will have the capability to remain open following the required protocols.”

At Champlain Centre, Target, Dicks, Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby have their own entrances.

Amusement Parks

All amusement parks are also asked to close down by Thursday evening.

The Great Escape had already announced a closure of facilities on Monday.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” said a statement on their website. “We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”

Bowling alleys

The new directive also includes bowling alleys, as North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh announce their closure earlier in the week.

“Hopefully, this will run its course and we will be back serving the bowlers of the North Country,” said a statement on the North Bowl Facebook Page. “Leagues are postponed and hope to be finished at a later date. The governor has not set a timetable so we will reassess as this ever changing situation moves forward. This comes with great sadness for our family and we hope to weather the storm as we move towards our 55th year in business. Stay safe and stay in bowling shape. We will be back!”