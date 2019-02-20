State audit finds AVCS did not recoup Special Ed costs

AUSABLE FORKS | An audit by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office found that costs for some Special Education services provided at AuSable Valley Central School were not recouped through Medicaid.

Inaccurate records used for reimbursement billing lost a total $54,054 over two years, the audit said, primarily because the services were not logged properly by a provider from outside the school district.

School Superintendent Paul Savage said the unbilled Medicaid funds cannot be recouped at this point.

“No, they (Medicaid) have a timing requirement,” he told The Sun.

UNBILLED SERVICES

Itemized unbilled services date to school years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and are detailed in the audit report issued by DiNapoli’s office: $43,705 for speech therapy; $5,482 for physical therapy; $4,432 for occupational therapy; and $435 for skilled nursing.

“This occurred because the providers were responsible for recording details of service encounters in the system with limited or no oversight,” the audit report said.

“Consequently, (AVCS) did not submit claims for all eligible services provided...the District could have received potential Medicaid reimbursements totaling $54,054 and realized potential revenues totaling $27,027.”

Services were also not billed for several years prior, according to the audit.

“District officials told us that they did not submit any claims for reimbursement for 2011-12 and 2012-13 because the former director did not establish and implement procedures to ensure all documentation requirements were met to submit claims,” the audit found.

“The current Director, who began in the position on July 1, 2013, told us that they did not submit any claims for reimbursement for 2013-14 and 2014-15 because a substantial amount of time was needed during these years to implement procedures to ensure that all documentation requirements were met to submit claims for reimbursement.”

PROGRAM UPDATED IN 2010

In a response filed with the State Comptroller’s office, Savage said, “The Medicaid reimbursement program was suspended by New York State in 2009. When it was reinstated in 2010, it came with multiple new reporting requirements including extensive documentation and training. The district recognized the difficulties in adhering to the new regulations, so we hired an outside consultant to help us with the Medicaid Program, including the submission of bills on our behalf.”

The loss in Medicaid billing came as the school made the switch.

“The District’s priority when it comes to Medicaid-eligible students is to provide the services as prescribed by the student’s Individual Education Plan,” Savage wrote in his response to the audit.

“These services are provided by both district employees and by outside contract service providers. The district is continuing to train its own employees to properly prepare all required documentation for billing, and is monitoring the process to make sure we are billing for all eligible services.”

But, Savage said, “It has been difficult to get the outside service providers to properly document all services, plus get the outside service providers to register with the Medicaid system.”

Most claims that were not submitted for reimbursement were from providers who did not register with Medicaid or provide documents to allow the school to bill Medicaid, he said.

And no other outside agencies are available for AVCS to hire.

“The district was not able to simply change providers,” Savage said.

‘MAIN ISSUE ADDRESSED’

Asked if the school has since coordinated documentation procedures with the provider, Savage told The Sun: “The main issue we had has been addressed with the agency involved.”

AVCS was the first school district in this region to be audited for Medicaid reimbursement procedures, the superintendent said.

No issues of Medicaid fraud or misappropriation of funds were found in the audit.

AVCS maintains an annual budget around $33 million.