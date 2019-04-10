$18M slated for farmland protection

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Creamery and dairy production are important aspects of farming in the Adirondacks. Cows here are part of the dairy herd at Sugar House Creamery in Jay where farmers produce local milk, cheeses and many other products.

AUSABLE FORKS | The state Farm Bureau and farmland conservation groups found good news in New York’s State Budget.

The $175.5 billion spending plan for 2020 was approved on time early last Monday.

State Operating Funds, excluding federal resources, allocate $102.1 billion and hold spending growth at 2 percent.

Farm conservation groups said an $18 million line item for farmland protection in 2020, part of the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), will help foster a new generation of farmers.

Samantha Levy is New York’s policy manager for the American Farmland Trust.

“These funds will help farmers reinvest in their family businesses, while aiding retiring farmers in transitioning their land to the next generation,” Levy said in a news release.

The Farmland Trust also applauded funding for climate change mitigation research on New York farms.

A total $4.5 million will go to the Climate Resilient Farming program which supports emissions reduction research, resiliency and soil health.

“Farmers are on the front lines of climate change -- both in bearing the brunt of its impacts and potentially being a key part of the solution,” Levy said.

Another $200,000 was allocated to support the Cornell Soil Health Program in 2020; $400,000 was provided for a Hudson Valley Carbon Farming Pilot Program; and $500,000 will help Cornell University develop an agricultural greenhouse gas inventory.

The New York budget includes $400,000 for Farmland for a New Generation New York, an Ag & Markets resource center that helps farmers find land or find young farmers to lease their land. The online database is at nyfarmlandfinder.org

Levy said “a massive transition of farmland will be taking place over the next decade as senior farmers retire.

“And the barriers our next generation faces in securing land and succeeding in farming are monumental.”

Financial structures for farmers, she said, confirm “New York state’s leadership is ensuring a strong future for farming and growing food.”

In addition to farming and farmland programs, New York lawmakers approved monies that support ag economics.

State investments for 2020 include $750,000 for Farm-to-School programs; $842,000 for the Future Farmers of America; $872,000 for the FarmNet program, which provides assistance to farming families and $750,000 for the Apple Growers Association.

The enacted budget allocated over $1 million for the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

In Elizabethtown, the Adirondack Council said monies in the EPF dedicate $20 million for “climate change mitigation and adaptation,” including $10.65 million for Climate Smart Community grants; $200,000 for a “wood products council;” and $2 million for Smart Growth Grants.

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said they are, overall, pleased with 2020 spending measures.

“Important research, marketing and promotion programs farmers rely on were fully funded,” Fisher summed.

“Our farmers are also appreciative of the extension of the agricultural workforce tax credit to help offset a portion of rising minimum wage costs.”

The Farm Bureau supports the state’s allocation of $300 million for EPF, which Fisher said includes money to assist farms that must cope with extreme weather conditions and to improve soil health.

“Farmers take great pride in passing on their land to the next generation, and that means having productive land and clean water that are protected for the future,” he said.

The Farm Bureau advocated for monies to research and eradicate of tick-borne illnesses.

But funding for Lyme Disease research was cut from the 2020 spending plan.

Ag and Markets sought an increase of $1.8 million in their budget to hire 29 new food safety inspectors. They also requested and received $1.1 million for the Taste NY program, which promotes locally grown or produced food and beverages at high traffic retail venues and with strategic branding efforts.