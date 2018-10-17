State audit finds fault with Schroon record keeping

State of New York Comptroller

SCHROON LAKE | A state audit has concluded that the Town of Schroon failed to use proper accounting practices for a $1.45 million expansion that added new municipal court and library space to its town hall, and must repay money the town advanced to the project to cover cost overruns.

To pay for bills that were coming due, the town advanced the project $117,155, auditors said. The project fund ran out of money still owing the town nearly $98,000.

Further, auditors said, at any given time, it would have been difficult to gauge the true financial condition of the project, which was recently completed after two and a half years of work, because nothing was put in writing until the project’s bank account was reconciled at year’s end.

The town did not contest the state’s findings, and said it will take action to correct shortcomings outlined in the report, including repayment of the $98,000.

“An itemized budget was never prepared for the project outlining the financing sources needed to fund the estimated cost,” said the Division of Local Government and School Accountability. “Accounting records for the project were not maintained throughout the fiscal year.”

The report did not take issue with the manner in which the money was spent, although auditors projected expenditures will exceed the financing sources for the project by approximately $98,000, or 7 percent, resulting in the project not being able to repay interfund advances made from the general fund.

TOWN RESPONDS

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said the town was not aware of the state’s accounting requirements and that the expansion project was handled in the way other capital projects had been treated in the past.

Marnell agreed the town had not documented the project in the way the state wanted, but that nothing was financially amiss.

“The main thing is that all the money to the penny is accounted for,” Marnell said.

At a special meeting on Sept. 17, the town worked out a response to the Office of the State Comptroller, which was sent four days later.

At the meeting, the town agreed to address the cost overrun with $21,276 from the general fund, and $73,500 from the unappropriated fund balance to the Town of Schroon’s revolving loan fund.

The town also prepared a resolution to ensure that future capital projects are handled in accordance with state requirements.

According to the audit, board contracted with an architect who estimated a project cost of $1,457,750.

In December 2015, the board authorized the project, which would mainly be paid for by selling $1.1 million in bonds.

But, auditors said, the board did not adopt a new resolution acknowledging the total project cost, nor did it say how it planned to make up the difference.

The town did secure several state grants, but these still left the project almost $200,000 short, an amount the town indicated it could make up through donations to the library’s capital campaign and in-kind services.

But that still left the project shy of full funding.

Marnell took issue with the state’s characterization of a $98,000 shortfall, saying that the revolving loan fund — from which the bulk of the shortfall will be repaid — was an anticipated revenue source.

But the state said there was no way to know in detail how the project was to be paid for, because the town didn’t write anything down. Instead, it established a separate account for the project, out of which expenses were paid.

“(T)he Board never prepared an itemized budget for the project outlining the financing sources needed to fund the estimated cost,” the report stated. “As a result, the Board could not effectively monitor the project, ensure financing sources were sufficient to fund expenditures incurred, or ensure expenditures did not exceed the estimated cost.”

MURKY ACCOUNTABILITY

The audit also determined that grant monies were deposited in other accounts, where they stayed for up to nine months. Although they were eventually transferred, the state said this made it hard for board members to understand where the project stood financially at any given time.

“The Supervisor’s lack of sufficient oversight of the clerk’s accounting records has resulted in incomplete records for the project being maintained throughout the fiscal year,” state accountants wrote. “As a result, the Board was unable to adequately monitor the project’s financial operations and determine the true financial condition of the project.”