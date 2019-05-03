State budget details prompt concern among county officials

×

QUEENSBURY | Provisions of the 2019-20 New York state budget recently passed by the state legislature could have a substantial impact on New York county budgets, according to a top local official.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore informed county supervisors at their April meeting about various aspects of the state budget, and how local government programs and finances would be affected. Several stipulations in the budget may cause disruption of counties’ budgets, while some increased appropriations may allow expansion of programs, Moore said.

A potentially troubling aspect of the state budget, he said, is the decrease from $715 million to $656 million in funding for Aid and Incentives For Municipalities (AIM), which is to be eliminated for many towns and villages across the state. State officials claim, however, that this $59 million reduction will be countered by revenue from state sales tax being extended, as of June 1, to internet sales.

To replace the funding shortfall, the state comptroller’s office is to withhold a portion of sales tax revenue traditionally paid to counties — and make two supplementary payments per year to offset the reduction.

‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’

In Warren County, this pending cutback of county sales tax revenue is estimated to be $245,000, and county Treasurer Michael Swan said he was uneasy about it.

“The state is saying they’ll make up this money with internet sales tax receipts, but I don’t think this will be the windfall the state is projecting,” he said.

Moore also voiced a warning to supervisors about this funding shift by the state.

“It is unprecedented that they are reaching into county revenues to fund state priorities — and in my mind, it’s a slippery slope,” he said.

LEAD LEVELS

Moore also cautioned the supervisors of potential additional county expenses related to pending state legislation tightening the action threshold for lead levels in children’s blood. The state mandates that lead-level tests be performed on all children from age 6 months to 6 years.

The maximum level is likely to be reduced from the current 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood to 5 micrograms. Such a tightening of standards is projected to require counties to substantially increase the number of home inspections and provide treatment to a far greater number of children. This would cost counties about $35 million more annually, according to the New York State Association of County Health Officials.

Moore said that while the county had dealt with only two cases of elevated lead levels last year, this number could increase to 100 or more this year.

“Potentially, we have a lot more work to do,” he said.

MIDYEAR BUDGET REDUCTIONS

Moore also said he was concerned about the county’s budget if the state took action under their Unilateral Midyear Budget Reductions Act, which has been in effect for two years, but not yet utilized.

He said that if Congress were to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the state would lose an estimated $850 million in federal aid — and under the state Budget Reduction legislation, the state budget director would be authorized to cut its Medicaid funding to counties in an equal amount.

This legislation also empowers the state to reduce its funding to municipalities by an additional $850 million if other federal aid cuts disrupt the state budget by at least $500 million. Moore said such cutbacks, if enacted, would slash funds for services that county residents depend on.

“This is something I always worry about — it could happen at any moment,” he said, promising to monitor such developments.

Moore also noted that state reimbursement to counties for district attorneys’ salaries remained flat in the 2019-20 budget, although counties are mandated to pay them increases when judges’ salaries are raised. Formerly, the state shouldered such pay increases.

Also, a state mandate to start primary election voting at 6 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. will require additional compensation for election personnel, he added.

POSITIVE IMPACT

Not all the state budget provisions are expected to negatively impact county budgets, according to Moore.

He said that counties’ Office of the Aging departments would receive a 39 percent increase in their Enhanced In-Home Services for the Elderly program — boosting the funding to $65.12 million statewide, which might allow more services to be provided.

Also, funding is to be doubled for indigent legal services provided by counties, Moore said.

“This will help us achieve some state-mandated reforms in indigent defense,” he said.

The state budget also earmarks $14.7 million statewide toward purchase of electronic poll books that could curb fraud, and $10 million to implement an early voting initiative.

In addition, New York counties’ Summer Youth Employment programs will likely get a 10 percent boost in state funding, and their Labor Workforce Investment programs are to receive a 22.6 percent boost.

Also, state compensation to counties for an initiative to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 — a change expected to be expensive — was doubled from $100 million statewide to $200 million. Additionally, funding for jail-based treatment for substance abuse was raised 26.7 percent, Moore said