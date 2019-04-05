State budget doesn’t cite aid for LG sewer plant

× During the village of Lake George’s annual meeting held April 1, village clerk Debra McKinney (center) administers the oath of office to village trustees Ray Perry (left) and John Earl (right), who were re-elected May 19.

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George Village leaders cited disappointment April 1 that the $175.5 billion state budget passed a day earlier didn’t include a specific allocation toward the construction of a new municipal treatment plant.

The state budget agreement, however, appropriated $500 million toward the costs of clean water infrastructure projects statewide, which village Mayor Robert Blais said offered some hope of additional grant funding beyond the $7.5 million in state funding already pledged toward the treatment plant.

“Although we weren’t named in the budget bill, we’re holding out hope that some of this money will go toward our treatment plant,” he said at the village’s annual meeting, noting the sum appeared generous and the wording of the bill indicated that Lake George Village’s plant would qualify for an additional grant.

PLEAS

Blais and other community leaders, environmental activists and regional economic development officials have lobbied the state over the past year for at least $6.5 million more in more grant funding, based on the fact that the plant’s $22 million cost would be shouldered substantially by the village’s 900 or so year-round residents and several hundred residents of the town’s Caldwell Sewer District. Their pleas have included direct testimonies to the state Assembly and Senate as well as letters, phone calls and emails to the governor’s office and to legislative officials.

Town officials have said that without hefty additional grant funding, the sewer taxes would soar, and Blais has said the village residents — many of them of modest means — would experience future property tax increases far beyond the limit of the state’s tax cap, which was made permanent as part of the budget deal struck Sunday.

Contacted Monday, state Sen. Betty Little’s Chief of Staff Dan MacEntee expressed optimism that additional state funding would be appropriated from the $500 million.

“Hope springs eternal,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

In a related matter discussed at the village meeting, the board rejected a request from the town government to pass a resolution that would give village and town Planning Director Dan Barusch authority over purchases and operational actions related to the town’s sewer system.

Blais said that the village’s wastewater treatment plant operator Tim Shudt, who now has that authority, was upset with the town’s request and that he had 35 years of experience in his field, and thus shouldn’t have to answer to Barusch.

Village public works superintendent Dave Harrington said that contacting Barusch at all hours to approve actions — that Shudt was well qualified to conduct — was unwieldy and inefficient.

“There’s no need for another layer of supervision,” Harrington said.

Blais said that if the town persisted in this request, the village might seek to terminate their intermunicipal agreement, under which the village takes care of the town’s Caldwell Sewer District infrastructure including its pump stations, and the town in turn provides various services for the village. The agreement covers such duties as lawn mowing, hiring and management of lifeguards, beautification, and maintenance of municipal buildings and grounds.

Harrington said that the village could terminate the intermunicipal contract if they gave the town 90 days notice.

“We’ve had a very good relationship with town up to this point,” he said.

Blais said he would be discussing the issue with Lake George Town supervisor Dennis Dickinson, who according to Blais had not been present at the meeting when the town approved the proposed resolution to give Barusch the additional authority.