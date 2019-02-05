State-funded broadband build-outs making progress — but for lawmakers, anxiety lingers

× Expand Photo by Danielle Rock Verizon workers install fiber-optic cable on Route 3 in Plattsburgh on Friday, Jan. 25. Providers are making progress on state-subsidized broadband build-outs. But despite pledges that the program will cover 100 percent of the state, local officials continue to worry some households may be left behind.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Local residents are beginning to see the fruits of state-funded broadband expansion efforts.

Chazy & Westport Communications announced last week completion of a project that expanded broadband to 620 homes and businesses in Clinton and Essex counties.

Beneficiaries include Westport, Wadhams, West Chazy, Chazy and Sciota, as well as southern portions of the towns of Essex and Lewis.

Speeds will be at least 100 megabytes per second, the minimum required by the state in all but the most rural areas, where speeds have been set at 25 mbps.

The projects were supported by $2.8 million in state grants, joining $705,000 in private funding.

While other carriers have bypassed the Adirondacks over the cost-prohibitive nature of building out “last-mile” networks in rural areas, the state assistance has allowed the provider to deploy nearly 111 miles of new and upgraded fiber-optic cable in their franchise area.

“It was going to take us 20 years to do what we did in two years,” said Joe Forcier, the company’s vice president.

SLIC UPDATE

Slic Network Solutions has completed the “vast majority” of their network construction in Keene aside from small portions delayed by road conditions.

The provider is replacing approximately 22 miles of legacy coax plant with fiber and upgrading the backbone of their newly-obtained Keene location.

“Barring more disruptive storms, we expect to complete the network construction in the next couple of weeks and to begin installations by the end of this month,” Slic CEO Kevin Lynch told The Sun on Monday.

The provider stands to wire communities across Essex (Chesterfield, Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, North Hudson, Schroon, Ticonderoga, Willsboro) and Clinton counties, including the Town of Plattsburgh, Altona, Dannemora, Ellenburg and Saranac, as part of the next phase.

Those projects are in the engineering phase, said Lynch, which involves collecting utility pole data for the facilitation of the “make-ready” process — or securing space for fiber — and the interconnection with existing networks.

“We have multiple crews from various engineering organizations coupled with internal resources gathering information along 400-plus miles of rights of way throughout these counties,” Lynch said. “Once the designs are finalized and approved, construction will begin and we will be working all out to complete these projects within the established timeframes.”

Slic also recently completed the purchase of Gore Mountain Cable, which will be “integrated and upgraded” with their Warren County grant funds, which will provide service to Johnsburg, Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg.

By leveraging the grant, approximately 600 additional homes in Johnsburg and North Creek may have access to fiber-to-the-home, said Lynch, and will “tangentially benefit” the state’s universal broadband initiative.

ZOOMING OUT

The updates come exactly one year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched down in Plattsburgh to announce the third and final round of grant awards as part of the New NY Broadband Program.

In all, the North Country has received $154 million in subsidies touching virtually every community in the region.

Other grant recipients, including Frontier Communications and Verizon, have not yet provided additional details.

“We’re making progress in our build out under the program,” a Verizon spokesman told The Sun on Monday. “We’ll be making announcements as communities open for business and will be glad to share news at that time.”

Roughly half of the unserved homes statewide will be served by satellite provider HughesNet, which received $3.2 million for local projects.

A company spokesperson said last November “final approvals are complete on package, plans, pricing and systems to validate eligible addresses.”

The state Broadband Program Office (BPO) is overseeing all build-outs and said satellite service will be launched in the first quarter, or before March 31.

The BPO will subsidize installation costs for satellite dishes.

Hughes will hold costs to $49 per unit. Other participating providers are required to set a monthly price ceiling of $60 for service for the next five years.

THE FINAL TWO PERCENT

The state initially set the end of 2018 as a goal for the program’s conclusion, and said the “vast majority” of the phases announced in 2016 and 2017 met the completion deadline and residents are now connecting online.

“Based on network construction completed by the end of 2018, approximately 98 percent of locations currently have access to broadband,” a BPO spokesman told The Sun. “Some project verifications are still ongoing.”

The agency has allowed providers who received funding last year to apply for one-year waivers demonstrating cause. Delays can be caused by make-ready issues with poles, storm damage and other factors.

Despite the sunny statewide progress report, local officials have come to a consensus that they represent the final 2 percent.

Local non-profit AdkAction volunteered last fall to serve as conduit between local governments and state officials.

Broadband Committee Chairman Dave Wolff hailed the scope of the state’s commitment: $670 million paired with $170 million in federal funds.

“The state has done a great job of investing in high speed broadband access,” he said. “The governor’s goal of getting 100 percent of New Yorkers to have access to high speed broadband is wonderful.”

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty wants more precise information detailing build-outs at the neighborhood evel.

“We need an updated map of who’s going where and what areas aren’t being serviced,” Monty said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan is keeping a close eye on coverage areas, including last-mile homes that may be difficult to reach despite their neighbors being included in a grant package.

“If even 5 percent (are left out), that’s not all New Yorkers,” Hogan said in November.

Wolff is working with local officials to identify any households that may have been overlooked.

“It’s very possible, through no fault of anyone, that some households may fall through the cracks and not be included in either the New York state or Spectrum build-out programs,” said Wolff, referring to a commitment by Charter to build out its network to 145,000 locations as part of their 2016 merger agreement with Time Warner.

CHARTER QUESTION

The state Public Service Commission (PSC) contends Charter, now doing business as Charter-Spectrum, failed to live up to the deal and evicted the provider from the state last summer.

Negotiations are ongoing.

The provider last Friday filed for an additional 30-day deadline extension which would delay submission of their six-month exit plan to April 3. They also requested a rehearing of the original eviction order.

The original deal stipulated those 145,000 units would be located in rural, remote areas like the Adirondacks.

And since those units were not included in the state program, local officials are on tenterhooks.

“We still have not gotten any info from Charter-Spectrum on where the 145,000 upgrades are supposed to be,” said Monty.

Per the merger agreement, the BPO is prohibited from putting the Charter-Spectrum buildout on publicly available maps, according to the agency. But local officials can request information pertaining to their area if they agree to keep it confidential.

While Charter-Spectrum has argued they have expanded their networks, Wolff said their technique has been problematic.

“Even in rural parts of the state, they ought to be doing rollouts at the edges of their current network,” he said. “They shouldn’t be adding people inside their network and calling it victory.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the county will need to enlist technical experts if localities will be required to conduct mapping efforts to determine if locations have been left out.

“But we have to know what the situation is on the ground,” he said. “First, we have to probe the technical ability to make it happen. Then we need to speak with private providers to see what information they’re willing to give up.”

TASK FORCE FORMED

Essex County formally designated a task force in November to pin down outstanding questions, as well as to ascertain the post build-out accountability structure once the state agency begins to wind down operations.

“We’re going to start meeting on a regular basis,” Monty said.

Joining Monty and Gillilland on the task force is Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson, Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson and Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria. Several community members have also been appointed.

Despite a series of state-coordinated hearings and public meetings designed to smooth over wrinkles in their relationship, local officials continue to harbor lingering concerns over transparency and communication.

“It seems that everything on broadband has gone deep and dark,” Gillilland said. “You hear less and less from (BPO).”

BPO says they understand the desire for granular buildout information for local officials to keep their constituents updated, and that their office “works with town supervisors to generate current maps of broadband coverage in their towns and villages on request, in addition to the multitude of mapping tools available on the BPO website.”

Officials also continue to contend satellite doesn’t constitute broadband, and want to explore if the U.S. Census blocks awarded to HughesNet can be flipped to fiber providers.

DeLoria pointed at the soft data cap and throttled service implemented by HughesNet and said he’s negotiating with providers to try to get fiber extended to last-mile homes at Tahawus Lower Works, a three-mile build into some of the state’s most remote terrain.

State officials have said they’ve tried to utilize fiber whenever possible. But in order to unlock federal grant funding, including $18.5 million that ultimately went to Verizon, participation from satellite providers was required in the program.

Despite the grants being already being doled out, there is small sliver of light for those unhappy with their options.

Providers may choose to provide service to customers in border areas at their own expense, state officials said at a forum in Willsboro last summer.

Asked if that would be an option in central Essex County, Chazy & Westport Communications’ Joe Forcier said, “We’re amenable to it as long as not we’re stepping on the toes of someone else. But we have to have some financial help along with it.”

Jim, his brother, said a major consideration is pole ownership.

“We’re amenable to it if makes economic sense,” he said.

OTHER OPTIONS

Lawmakers are also eager to learn about possible opportunities at the federal level, including the $600 million in funding for rural broadband included in the Farm Bill.

Projects that propose to deliver “higher-capacity connections” to rural homes, businesses and farms will be prioritized for loans and grants as part of the ReConnect Program.

But the projects must serve communities where at least 90 percent of households lack broadband or where service is slower than 10 mbps, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Application deadlines begin in April and awards are anticipated to be disbursed in late 2019.

The use of TV white space may also provide a viable alternative.

Pockets of experimental private projects are currently underway, including Microsoft’s Airband Initiative, which is funding several white space projects in Essex County.

Four years after its rollout, the program has made massive strides.

“When we started this program just a few years ago, 20 percent of the North Country had internet access,” said Cuomo last year at the grant rollout in Plattsburgh.

But despite the opportunity to tout a massive success, the governor breezed over the initiative during his state of the state address last month.

“We are going to be the first state to have high speed broadband 100 percent all across the state,” he said in an 80-minute speech.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he’s aware of the outstanding local concerns.

The governor, he said, “definitely spiked that football too early.”

For more info on address-level data, visit nysbroadband.ny.gov.

Residents who want to offer feedback on BPO-funded projects can contact the BPO directly at nysbroadband@esd.ny.gov. To offer feedback on other providers, contact the Public Service Commission at 1-800-342-3377.