ELIZABETHTOWN | Close to a year and nearly $1 million into a $2.27 pilot program designed to improve ambulance service, Essex County still has not received any reimbursement, or even a signed contract from the state, which is supposed to be picking up the tab.

“I’m very concerned,” said Shaun Gillilland, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors. “No one (at the state level) can tell us where the money or the contract is.”

The state aid is supposed to help get the project off the ground, and give the county a head start toward the possible creation of a countywide EMS service. With the expectation of reimbursement, Essex County has been fronting the costs of the pilot program, which pays for medical personnel and emergency vehicles in rural towns that have had trouble providing service.

Those costs have to date topped $700,000, and on Friday the supervisors approved another $100,000 for two new medical cars. County Manager Dan Palmer advised supervisors to approve the purchase, despite the lack of state communication.

Grant funding is frequently slow to arrive, Palmer said, and worst case, even if the state fails to come through, the county would still need the vehicles. He said he expects the state will fulfill its commitment, but still, it would be nice to have it in writing.

“The contract has still not been returned,” he said. “We keep asking about it, but don’t get a good response as to where it is.”

But if the county stops approving purchases it could make matters worse by causing further delay at the state level, he said.

Last April the county agreed to accept the state grant to pay for full-time staff to supplement existing volunteer EMS operations in Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Moriah and Wilmington.

Like much of the nation, the North Country has had trouble fielding an adequate number of volunteer first responders, and that’s led to dropped calls and prolonged response times.

The pilot program is designed to provide a solution, but there are a number of moving parts, and Lots of issues remain up in the air, including how the program will be funded and expanded after the grant money runs out.

Meanwhile, Gillalland said, the county has continued in good faith by staffing ambulance departments in Southern Essex County, with Wilmington on the runway and other towns, including Willsboro and Essex looking for help as well. “We need to get (ambulance) coverage to these people,” Gillilland said.

Making matters worse was the 2019 Halloween storm that did several million dollars worth of damage to Essex County infrastructure. Fortunately, the county has received word that it’s eligible for federal disaster relief, but “if we hadn’t gotten FEMA aid we’d be in a hurt locker right now,” Gillilland said. ■